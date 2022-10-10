Bathu Sneakers founder, Theo Baloyi took to social media to announce the amazing news of opening his 34th store

The footwear establishment was opened at Diamond Walk in Sandton which is a far cry from where the entrepreneur first started

The event was attended by some of Mzansi’s A-listers and netizens poured in congratulations for Baloyi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

From running his business in a room in Alex to opening his newest store in Diamond Walk in Sandton, Bathu Sneakers founder, Theo Baloyi really is proof that – “black child your dreams are valid”.

The successful footwear entrepreneur opened his 34th store on Thursday, 6 October.

Bathu Founder Theo Baloyi has inspired may after opening his latest store at the Diamond Walk in Sandton. Image: @theo_baloyi01/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He shared the great news on his social media accounts along with photos from the special day where he was celebrated by his business associates and several SA celebs including singer Cici, actress Rami Chuene musician Busiswa, and DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

Bathu was founded in 2015 after Theo decided to quit his 9-to-5 job as an accountant to commit to telling proudly untold township stories and he's since grown from strength to strength, TimesLive reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The businessman has done very well for himself and Mzansi peeps cannot stop raving about it. Check out some of the congratulatory messages on Theo’s Twitter post:

@Masilo17770473 replied:

“Well done my brother.”

@lesetjatoona responded:

“Your journey continues to inspire us. Continue to “walk your journey” .”

@Happy96255323 commented:

“I've been waiting for this moment for too dankie grootman .”

@Calvin_Mathekga reacted:

“❤️❤️Daily inspirator.”

@HYGNSTP responded:

“Walk your journey Mr T. Baloyi and God bless you more and more.”

@siihle_abm said:

“From kasi to the world.”

Cyril Ramaphosa rocks Bathu sneakers in video, peeps respect the stylish presidential drip

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa caused a stir online after a video of him trying on new Bathu shoes started trending.

The brief clip, which was posted by Theo Baloyi, drew a lot of attention from Mzansi peeps on Twitter because of the snazzy shoes the president decided to wear.

Bathu was founded by Theo in South Africa all the way back in 2015 and is now the ninth-most recognisable brand in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News