President Cyril Ramaphosa made waves online after Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu, posted a video of the leader of the country wearing his sneakers

Bathu is a black South African-founded fashion brand that deals with flashy-looking shoes and has grown well over the years

People commented on the president's taste in footwear, with many respecting his fashion choice while others dropped funny memes

President Cyril Ramaphosa caused a stir online after a video of him trying on new Bathu shoes started trending.

President Ramaphosa tried on a pair of snazzy Bathu sneakers, which South Africans approved of. Images: @theo_baloyi01/ Twitter

The brief clip, which was posted by Theo Baloyi, drew a lot of attention from Mzansi peeps on Twitter because of the snazzy shoes the president decided to wear.

Bathu was founded by Theo in South Africa all the way back in 2015 and is now the ninth-most recognisable brand in Africa.

The short footage shows Cyril moving about in his new shoes and seeing how they look from different angles.

The video has received many responses online, with tweeps complimenting the president on his kicks. Tweeps were impressed with the sneakers, while others shared hilarious comments about the video itself. Check out the comments below:

@sewelankoana posted:

@ramalokot shared:

"Let me go buy another two pairs tomorrow."

@Bongani_MKJ commented:

"You look very cool, Mr President."

@JustStar_ posted:

@kev_mash said:

"Now that’s being a president. That’s leadership right there, Mr President. We love this."

@Ayola_M mentioned:

"I love the support for local brands✨"

@12longmohatla shared:

@AmuMabasa2 said:

"It's dope that he is participating like that and you got him customised kicks with his initials on them. Nice touch."

