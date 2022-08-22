An adorable pair of school students won over the hearts of Mzansi with their adorable video of themselves dancing to a classic Mafikizolo song

The pupils danced together in a school hall, sharing big grins with each other and the camera throughout

Peeps commented on how loveable the two looked together and congratulated the couple on their happiness

A pair of pupils have won over the hearts of Mzansi with their endearing video of them dancing to an iconic Mafikizolo song.

Two school students made new fans after a video of them dancing together had Mzansi applauding. Images: g.mpembe/ TikTok

Source: UGC

g.mpembe posted the cute clip on TikTok, where the footage amassed many viewers and comments.

The video shows the two dancing to the classic Mafikizolo song Emlanjeni in a school hall while holding each other in a loving way.

The innocence of the video and the obviously happy grins on the couple's faces have resonated with many people online, congratulating them on their happiness and the overall adorable nature of the video. See the comments below:

lunarrr.eclipse3 commented:

"This is the cutest thing I've seen this whole week."

Puddin_za said:

"Ohh dolls this just warms my heart!"

Liccar Parynor shared:

"We met in high school and we used to dance together and that's how it all started."

Kamogelo commented:

"This video makes me happy!"

Destiny mentioned:

"And I'm stressed about people who are not even thinking of me while others have fun."

user4543204991260 said:

"Ncoo ❤ This is beautiful. If you guys are not dating, do it quickly because you look good together."

Jello shared:

"Wow. It went straight to my status. What a video!⭐️Nice."

