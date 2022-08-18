A video of a group of gifted boys' melodically singing a moving church song on a bus is doing the rounds on social media

In the hopes of being seen by many in Mzansi, the short clip shows the teenage scholars gracefully showcasing their stunning vocals for the camera

Twitter users had all good things to say about the talented schoolboys and left many messages in the comment section complimenting the singers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There are many ways to get South Africans' good hearts melting, and a group of talented teenage schoolboys singing on a bus didn't fall short of doing so.

Schoolboys with beautiful vocals sang a touching church song on a bus. Image: @SirMariri_ZA /Twitter

Source: Twitter

@SirMariri_ZA, who uploaded the short clip, was just as impressed as the rest of her followers and wrote "wow" on her post's caption.

Some of the tweeps who recognised the uniform and the choir shared that the learners were from Soshanguve High School, located in the north of Pretoria.

In the bus, drums can be spotted. The musicians either came or were on their way to perform more hymns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One viewer of the clip wrote:

"I feel like I'm in a church and surrounded by a choir."

@SirMariri_'s post received almost 3K Twitter hearts reacting to the clip, and the video had already been viewed over 40K times. The rest of the viewers wished the boys the best of wishes.

Take a look at reactions from impressed Twitter users who viewed the clip:

@01mJulian commented:

"Amazing. I feel like I'm in a church and surrounded by a choir."

@aburuka said:

"What a cover "

@MuhleziNtombela replied:

"May they prosper. May they get all their wishes. What a soul fined tuned song."

@_Miyelanii responded:

"On repeat ♥️♥️"

Talented man remixes gospel song to make it about his drinking problem, leaves mzansi amazed by his voice

In related news, Briefly News reported on a gifted singer who remixed a church song's lyrics with ones he could relate with.

South Africans love having a good time. Mzansi also enjoys sharing a few cold ones as well, just to add to the vibe. One man, however, went as far as remixing a gospel song asking God to help him deal with his drinking problem.

A video shared by TikTok user @vusynova shows the man belt out his melodic voice outside a taxi full of entertained passengers.

In his Xhosa song, he asks God to help him stop drinking alcohol because he drinks from Monday to Friday, and it gets even worse on Saturday and Sunday.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News