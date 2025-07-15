A viral video shows a man running in terror around a room as a chained pet lion playfully chases him

The person filming locked the man inside the room with a metal barricade while recording his frightening encounter

Social media users expressed concern about keeping lions as pets, with some warning that such situations could easily turn deadly

A shocking video has gone viral showing a man being chased and grabbed by a pet lion in what appears to be a terrifying game of cat and mouse.

Content creator @MotherRue, who regularly shares videos of people and animals, posted the clip that has left viewers both entertained and deeply concerned about the dangers of keeping wild animals as pets.

The footage shows a man running around frantically in a room while a lion with a chain around its neck playfully pursues him. The big cat behaves much like a domestic cat playing with its owner, pouncing and grabbing at the man as he screams in fear. What makes the situation even more disturbing is that someone appears to have locked the man in the room with a metal barricade blocking the way out while filming his terrifying ordeal.

In the video, the lion's behaviour is surprisingly playful rather than aggressive, acting more like an overgrown kitten than the dangerous predator it naturally is. The animal chases the man around the room, its chain dangling behind it as it moves. Despite the lion's seemingly harmless intentions, the man's genuine terror is clear as he runs and screams, clearly believing he's in mortal danger.

The person recording the incident moves around the room to capture different angles of the chase, while another individual operates the metal barricade that keeps the man trapped inside. This disturbing element suggests the encounter may have been staged for entertainment, raising serious questions about animal welfare and human safety.

Social media reacts to dangerous situation

The video sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with many expressing serious concerns about the safety of both the man and the lion.

@ScallyDadjScallywagg predicted trouble:

"This won't end well 1 day."

@EllenChitenga found no humour in the situation:

"Not funny."

@ZimKokstad raised a disturbing point:

"If the guy got killed, they were going to delete these videos."

@MapelaMohlohlo emphasised the gravity:

"Life is very important. This guy isn't fighting for the injuries, he is fighting for his life."

@CynthionatorSandy speculated about the lion's condition:

"I'm sure this lion has no teeth."

@SandraJairos found it amusing:

"😂😂I will die seeing it coming."

Dangers of keeping wild animals as pets

According to PAWS, keeping wild animals as pets poses serious risks to both humans and animals. Wild animals are unpredictable and can become dangerous as they mature, with many news stories reporting attacks on owners that often result in serious injuries or death. Even animals that seem tame can suddenly revert to their instincts.

Beyond physical danger, wild animals carry diseases that can transfer to humans, including Brucellosis, Salmonella and Ringworm. They also carry parasites that can infect humans and other pets. In many places, keeping wild animals as pets is illegal, with laws specifically prohibiting the possession of dangerous exotic animals like lions, tigers, bears and venomous snakes.

Wild animals have evolved over millions of years to live freely in their natural habitats. Forcing them into captivity as pets is considered inhumane, as no captive environment can replicate the freedom they need. These animals often live in confusion and stress as they try to balance their instincts with foreign surroundings.

