One couple went viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons after they caused a spectacle on a plane

The lovebirds convinced onlookers that they were going through a rough patch, which was escalating for all to see

Online users were completely taken aback by the man and woman who weren't hesitant to attract public attention

A man and woman raised eyebrows on social media with their public skit in a TikTok video. The two became viral sensations after putting on a show about their relationship taking a turn for the worse.

The viral clip of the couple who made a scene on a public flight received lots of attention on TikTok. People shared their thoughts on the man and woman's antics.

In a video on TikTok by @viking.barbie, the content creator and her husband acted out a scene on a flight. They went viral as the man was on his knees begging the lady to marry him. Unlike most proposals, the woman seemed unimpressed as he kept asking her for marriage. Despite the video's caption claiming that the woman tried to break up with him, the duo are TikTokkers who often perform public skits. Adding to the drama, the man kept wailing, tears streaming down his face as passengers awkwardly watched them. He tearfully begged:

"I want to die with you. I want to grow old with you. I need everything, I need you, please."

Man proposes after marathon

A couple spotted in South Africa had an awkward proposal moment after completing a marathon. The video became viral after things went completely wrong for the athlete who had marriage on his mindSadly, the gent mistakenly thought it was a good idea to pop the big question at the finish line.

Viewers discuss couple's stunt

Online users discussed the couple's stunt, with many amused by a bystander's hilarious reaction. Many people speculated about the couple in the viral moment. Watch the viral skit below:

rose444_444 said:

"This is so embarrassing 😭"

T agreed:

"How embarrassing. Bro, man up. She’s not worth it"

Michael S. Discioarro, Esq. saw through the skit:

"Can’t be real."

mizzchevious wrote:

"That one spectator is absolutely demolishing me 😂"

Alison E complained:

"I am so frustrated by the fact that I can never tell what’s real anymore 😭"

lalo shared:

"The guy in the background was just a passenger 🤣😂I was there for all 4hrs of this 🤣😂security was waiting when we landed ✈"

NikiavsShavon added:

"They are on a plane and he's talking bout he wanna die with her. I don’t like that."

Piper + Riley wrote:

"Someone saying 'I want to die with you' over and over again on a plane would concern me."

