A man ran the 2025 Comrades Marathon with romance on his mind, and he went viral for a gesture he made in a TikTok video

The long-distance athlete looked for the ultimate reward when he reached the finish line, where a woman was waiting

Online users shared their reactions to the memorable moment at the 2025 Comrades Marathon finish line

A 2025 Comrades Marathon participant gave people a spectacle when he finished the race. The man took on the long race, and he had grand plans for how he would finish it off.

A Comrades Marathon athlete proposed to a woman when he finished the race. Image: Kali9

The man planned a romantic moment for the Comrades Marathon, and he managed to pull it off. The video of the man asking his presumed significant other an important question at the 2025 Comrades Marathon received thousands of likes.

Man at Comrades Marathon seeks marriage

In a TikTok video posted by @rofhiwaroro3, a man reached the finishing line at the Comrades Marathon and went down on his knees for a woman. The lady was shaking her head when she realised what he was doing, but he went on to ask for her hand in marriage. He received a microphone to make his proposal even louder, but she continued shaking her head while hugging him. When news reporters rushed over to ask her whether she was saying yes, she pushed away the microphone and cameras. Watch the video of the woman refusing his marriage proposal:

SA curious about Comrades Marathon proposal

Many people admitted that they felt second-hand embarrassment from the failed public proposal. Some people commented on the video, advising others to never try to propose in public.

The Comrades Marathon proposal left South Africans heartbroken. Image: Gallo Images

Enravish said:

"Maybe he just met her during the race? 😳"

Treasure wrote:

"I felt so embarrassed for him. 😭 gents, don't propose in public, please. 🙏🏾"

💞 Follow me... 💞 speculated:

"She said 'don't do this on TV, please', and then said 'come, of course I will.'"

Realestatewithsalz_🇿🇦 commented:

"Hai shame, that looks like a solid NO 😭😩"

SuperChick882 noted:

"She didn't say anything 😂"

Juanita Van Vuuren said:

"I feel for him, she did him dirty 🫣"

Nkosingiphile_Sibisi remarked:

"Lesson learned, it's not too late🙏"

🐝TY TY🌻🩶❄️ was hacked:

"Imagine running to get your heart broken 😩💔"

MrsEli_G was moved:

"I feel really hurt for him he was full of joy and she just didn't care."

Lys said:

"Ag no man😭😭she could have just accepted and broke it off later."

