A determined mother-of-three from KZN who claimed fourth place in the Comrades Marathon this weekend has South Africans incredibly inspired

Despite being in a lot of pain and struggling over the finish line, Jenna Challenor never gave up and physically crawled her way to victory

The 41-year-old’s heartwarming show of courage and unwavering perseverance has wowed Mzansi peeps

A strong mom of three girls from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who managed to bag fourth place in the Comrades Marathon this weekend has warmed the hearts of South Africans.

Jenna Challenor never gave up on claiming her fourth-place spot at the Comrades Marathon. Image: SuperSport.

Long-distance runner, Jenna Challenor physically crawled her way to victory within six hours and forty-two minutes, despite the excruciating pain she was in.

The 41-year-old was supported by her husband and three daughters, who all wore pink caps in honour of the perseverant woman.

According to The Citizen, Jenna was the second woman from Mzansi to complete the race, with Russian runner, Alexandra Morozova the winner among the female athletes.

Daily Maverick notes that the brave woman collapsed a few times before ultimately crossing the finish line, with the loving mom explaining that she was motivated by her family who rooted for her:

“I was crawling to the finish line, towards my husband and my beautiful girls.

“That was the ultimate human race. It took all of me. But it was amazing. It didn’t want to crawl over the finish line. But my legs wouldn’t get up. So that was my best option.”

Commenting on a Facebook post by Nick Nzama shared to the #I’mstaying group, social media peeps expressed how amazed they were by Jenna and her courage:

Linda Naidoo said:

“Wow, what an awesome finish. Just admired the spirit and determination.”

Marelize van Wyk added:

“Amazing! Congratulations, Jenna! South Africa is so proud of you.”

Rachael Chiwara reacted:

“Oh, wow, absolutely beautiful. Well done. You never gave up. Congratulations.”

