A young woman shared a photo of an elderly grandmother selling homemade food and snacks

The picture shows the hardworking gogo with fruits, sweets, chips, and homemade cakes

South Africans flooded the post with over 48,000 reactions and prayers for the grandmother's business to succeed

A young woman shared a photo showing a gogo trying to sell snacks to support herself. Images: @womdantso01

An elderly woman's determination to earn a living has captured the hearts of thousands of South Africans after a young content creator shared her inspiring story.

The touching photo, posted by Facebook user @womdantso01 on the 8 of July, shows a grandmother selling various food items to make money for her daily expenses.

The viral image attracted over 48,000 reactions, 1,000 comments, and 28 shares as Mzansi rallied behind the hardworking gogo. The photo shows her small business setup with fresh fruits, including bananas, apples, and oranges, alongside individual sweets, different flavoured packets of chips and popcorn, plus buckets of homemade cakes and scones that she bakes herself.

The content creator captioned the post:

"Ugogo is selling to make a living. May her business succeed," showing support for the elderly woman's hustle to survive.

This grandmother's story reflects the reality that many elderly South Africans face when government grants and pensions cannot cover their basic living costs. Rising expenses force pensioners to find creative ways to earn extra income, often turning to small businesses like selling food or handmade items.

An old woman went viral on Facebook after people heard her story. Images: @womdantso01

Mzansi shows love and support

The heartwarming photo inspired South Africans to share prayers and encouragement for the elderly entrepreneur's success.

@Ngcondo Limise blessed:

"God bless your business, gogo."

@Anoyolo Ndike prayed:

"May God lead you far Gogo🤩🤩🥰"

@Rose Lane encouraged:

"Mam, God bless you, believe in God, amen!"

@Asange Gatsheni advised:

"Pray to God. Pray to your ancestors, and your business will succeed. Amen!"

@Moropane Suzan wished:

"May God bless u with happiness and bless our children 🙏🙌❤️"

@Phuti Omo Dess added:

"Amen 🙏 May God bless gogo with many more happy years of her life 🙏"

@Luyanda Ndelu prayed:

"Gogo, may God continue to make your business successful 🙏❤️"

Cost of living pressures

According to Wise, South Africa's cost of living varies by city, with major centres like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Pretoria having higher expenses than smaller towns. Basic necessities like food, transport, and utilities continue to increase, making it difficult for people on fixed incomes to manage.

Essential items like milk cost around R20 per litre, bread costs R16-R24 per loaf, and a dozen eggs cost R40. Even simple meals at inexpensive restaurants cost R150, which can be a significant expense for someone living on a small pension or grant.

With monthly transport passes costing R825 and basic utilities for a small flat averaging R1,882, elderly people often struggle to afford their daily needs. This forces many, like the gogo in the photo, to start small businesses selling food, crafts, or other items to supplement their income.

