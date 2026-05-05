A 76-year-old woman became UKZN’s oldest graduate after finishing her PhD on Durban’s mangroves

The granny studied nature for years and used art to show how mangroves and plants help the environment

People online were inspired by her perseverance and praised her story, saying it proves you’re never too old to succeed

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Dr Denise Ingrid Adams was the oldest graduate at this year’s UKZN autumn graduation. Image: @ukzn

Source: Instagram

At a time when most people are slowing down, a 76-year-oldthe graduate from University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has captured hearts across South Africa after earning her PhD, proving that age is no barrier to success. This graduation season, Dr Denise Ingrid Adams became the institution’s oldest autumn graduate.

Adams’ story, shared by The Witness on Facebook on 4 May 2026, notes that she got her doctorate by studying the uMngeni Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve in Durban. It’s a place she’s lived near for over 30 years and knows very well. After 36 years of observing the estuary, Adams studied how mangroves have changed and she turned her findings into 3D cloak artworks, giving a powerful, emotional take on environmental change. Adams reflected on the area's transformation:

“Earlier, there was scant pollution and no threat of a housing complex in the floodplain. Today, these have become harsh realities.”

Dr. Denise Ingrid Adams's research looked at the mangroves in Durban.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Adams shows mangroves matter through new approach

Adams showed that mangroves help protect the coast, store carbon, and support animals like birds, reptiles, and fish. She also explained that “weeds” aren’t useless; they help pollinate plants, improve soil, and fix damaged land. She warned that losing the life in the estuary would be a loss for the greater Durban area.

At first, Adams struggled to show her ideas using simple art, so she changed her approach. She started using nature, sketching, and hands-on work, which helped her better understand and explain the environment.

Inspiring beyond academia

Adams’s work is already making an impact beyond the university. Her research materials are being used during school visits to the Durban Botanic Gardens, helping educate young learners about conservation. There is also growing interest from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in showcasing her artwork, further amplifying her message.

See The Witness' Facebook post on the Dr. below:

Social media reacts with admiration

Following her achievement, social media users took to The Witness' page and praised Adams as inspiring and proof that it’s never too late to study, set new goals, or succeed.

John Johnston-Webber said:

"You are never too old."

Edward Powys shared:

"Congratulations to Dr Denise Ingrid Adams!"

Danie Hall exclaimed:

"Awesome. Never stop chasing your dream."

Mogie Ramdeo added:

"Congratulations Ingrid Adams on your incredible achievement, your perseverance and determination are truly inspiring, you've earned every moment of this success."

Kaolin Thomson noted:

"Life goals."

Lwazi Madonsela said:

"It's a remarkable accomplishment. Graduation season is upon us."

More Briefly News Stories on grandmothers

A South African woman went viral after proudly showing how she employed her grandmother, impressing social media users with their heartwarming bond and inspiring story.

A 70-year-old woman graduated from the University of the Free State with a degree after overcoming illness and personal struggles, proving it’s never too late to succeed.

A South African gogo went viral on TikTok after her simple, joyful day-in-the-life video showed her everyday routine and personality, winning hearts online.

Source: Briefly News