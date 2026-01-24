A woman posted a TikTok video about how her small business is doing ever since she opened it

The lady showed people that her grandmother was heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the shop in the most wholesome way

Opening her business helped the lady provide for her family in more ways than she initially thought

In a TikTok video, a woman gave people an update about her small business. The lady let people know how she empowered her grandmother after following her dream of entrepreneurship.

A woman gave her grandmother a job in her salon. Image: @agc_president

Source: TikTok

The lady's video highlighted how family can help to establish one's place in the business world. The woman's grandmother also showed people the importance of community.

In a TikTok video, @agc_president posted that she was extremely proud of the hard work that led her to opening her own business. Moving towards entrepreneurship meant a lot to her family, as her grandmother was in the new shop with her. The woman wrote that her grandmother was her salon cleaner, and she looked diligent while on the job. Watch the video of the gogo below:

South African's impressed by busy grandmother

Many people thought that the video of the elderly woman working at her grandchild's business was touching. Online users felt that the grandmother doing the cleaning brought good fortune to the business. Read people's comments below:

South Africans raved about the importance of grandmothers. Image: RDNE Project / Pexels

Source: UGC

Inuka Botswana ☑️ commented:

"People who say, just give her money, she shouldn’t be working, don't know this generation. My mum is 77 and can't sit down. She cleans from 6 am till she sleeps."

AyandaBrian05 wrote:

"Bamba la💐💐 some won’t understand this is part of exercising 🥰and therapy or Ugogo…uzoyehla I BP …keep it up my sister it’s not all about the money. She is praying for the business silently every day when it is there. Blessings, my sister."

cuttiendebele said:

"My mum stays with my kids and she doesn’t want a nanny, she would rather be paid that money, but the sick off days hayi yooo angazi how to retrench her, she will be CCMA herself 😂🤣🤣"

Kayise added:

"Giving her a sense of purpose, this will maintain a healthy mind n body. love it for heart."

Salome felt the gogo was good for business:

"She’s cleaning and blessing your salon at the same time."

kenzy joked:

"This is your employee, sometimes they tell you what to do, I just can't prove."

GraceKuveya applauded:

"You did well. its healthy to keep her busy and make her feel important, like she is contributing something 😌. It's a good therapy for her 🥰"

