A woman posted a video showing people her special bond with her grandmother

The elderly woman was worried that she did not have much time left with her grandchildren

The video captured the heartwarming moment that the grandmother took precaution just in case she was enjoying her last days on Earth

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One Grandma in a TikTok video bonded with her grandchildren. The elderly woman had a great idea of how to memorialise the love she has for her grandchildren

One gogo gave her grandchildren what could be their final hug on her birthday. Image: @filwe_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the grandmother and her grandkids received thousands of likes. The touching clip reminded many of how short life truly is.

A woman in a post on TikTok @filwe_mod showed that her grandma was thinking about her grandchildren, and she had the amazing idea to give them a permanent hug. To make it happen, the grandma covered her forearms in red clay and then asked her grandchildren to wear light coloured t-shirts. She wrapped her arms around each of them, leaving behind her arm print where she hugged them. The caption detailed that she was doing it in case it was her last birthday. Watch the video of the gogo below:

South Africa moved by grandmother

Many admitted that the video of the grandmother showing her grandkids love was touching. People admitted that the video moved them close to tears as they saw the grandmother's love.

People fondly remembered their grandmothers' love. Image: Dawit Bogale / Pexels

Source: UGC

Thato🇮🇱🇿🇦🇧🇼 remembered the final moments with his grandparent:

"My grandfather called us in his bedroom the night before he passed away, and I recorded the conversation, but I lost the phone. I wish I could hear his voice again❤️"

Kelebogile M💋 was touched by the thoughtful grandmother:

"Why does it look and sound so sad 😭 I hope nothing bad is happening Lona hler!! May God keep her for y'all ❤️"

Cya was deeply moved by the grandmother:

"This is so deep...❤️...true love...I always feel like I never told my granny I love her enough ❤️...it still hurts."

Kego.M suggested a way for the family to remember their gran:

"Every year from now, you all wear white shirts, and she uses a different colour. You write each year under the handprint 😭. May God keep her."

ebo🥺❤️ gushed:

"I wish my granny did this for us before she passed away😭"

Simply_Tk 🧡 advised the grandson:

"Treasure those moments with her. I lost both my grandmothers and wish I had one more day with them."

Bhungane was touched:

"This is beautiful and kinda sad hlena..lol mara tsek fifi hlena for making us strangers want to cry ka this beautiful heart-warming moment and gesture."

Other Briefly News stories about grandmothers

Source: Briefly News