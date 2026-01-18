Girl Goes Viral for Comforting Classmates on First Day of School
- A little girl showed people that she handled her first day of school much better than most
- The kid went viral after showing people how comfortable she was being at school for the first time ever in 2026
- The video of the little girl trying to get others to calm down was a heartwarming sight
In a post on TikTok posted on 15 January 2026, a girl got people's attention for being brave on the first day of school. The kid amassed thousands of likes after showing people she was not phased about leaving home the entire day.
In a TikTok video, @royal_divine7 was encouraging her niece to help other children who had anxiety on the first day of school. The little girl looked relaxed as she sat in her classroom while children in the background whined about being at school. When asked to help others, the little girl gave her advice, saying that they shouldn't cry because everything will be okay. Watch the video below:
South Africa jokes about girl's 1st day of school
People thought that the girl was hilarious. Many were impressed that the kid did not seem bothered about having to be in school. Read people's comments below:
nkosi_khoza commented:
"She's a special kid, trust me🥰. This caring trait that she has must be moolded."
Norma Uhuru Mbele was in stitches:
"Le social worker, ibingiceda last year ngikhala😂ngiyamazi. She has a good heart 😂💚"
tovemakhanya said:
"Aow bakithi she’s so adorable 🥰. I love her so much cela ningiphe yena 😩😭"
Bob gushed over the kid:
"I still see baby in her, I don't know her but she is a baby hler so cute 🥺"
Cakes joked about how ready the kid was for school:
"She was ready for Creche all her life 😂😂😂😂 Sweet gal, she got this even comforting others 🤭"
Lebo M was amused by the tiny tot:
"When you thought you are going to school- only to realise that it is actually your first day at work🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️"
Knowledge Inculcator cracked up over the cute kid:
"iSocial worker lase creche♥️"
zamzee7 added to the jokes:
"Akavele Abe u principal lweskolo once 😂😂😂 phela we matriculated sonke in 2005 no girl so nje into zakhe vele, leadership has always been her strong point."
ebo Leblessed was impressed by the child:
"She can even articulate her words right, she's so smart."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za