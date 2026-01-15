Grade 12 learners guided the youngest pupils through the school grounds on their first day, creating a memorable experience

The initiative aimed to help first-time learners feel confident and supported in a welcoming environment

The heartwarming gesture was shared online, earning praise from viewers for promoting unity and mentorship in schools

A heartwarming tradition unfolded at a local school this week, as Grade 12 learners walked the youngest pupils into school on their very first day, creating a touching moment that has captured the hearts of South Africans.

In a video shared on social media on 13 January 2026 by TikTok user @lindz_lindokuhle, senior learners could be seen holding hands with the Grade 1 pupils as they made their way through the school grounds. The scene reflected a sense of care, guidance, and community, with older pupils welcoming the newcomers with smiles, encouragement, and gentle support.

The initiative, often referred to as a "buddy walk," is designed to help first-time learners feel safe and confident on a day that can otherwise be intimidating. For many of the Grade 1 students, the presence of the Grade 12s helped ease nerves and turned the first day into an exciting and memorable experience.

The social media user @lindz_lindokuhle's video quickly resonated with viewers online, with social media users praising the school for fostering a sense of unity and mentorship. Comments poured in highlighting how such acts demonstrate the importance of kindness, guidance, and setting a positive example for younger learners.

Many also noted that moments like these leave a lasting impression on children, teaching them the value of community and support from a young age.

This simple yet powerful gesture has become a symbol of how schools across South Africa are creating environments where students not only learn but also look out for one another. The video ends with the Grade 1s entering their classrooms with smiles, hand-in-hand with their Grade 12 mentors, leaving viewers feeling inspired by the warmth and generosity of the school community.

SA is in awe of this sweet moment

The online community flooded the comments section, raving over the heartwarming moment between the Grade 12s and Grade 1s, saying:

Palimaduna said:

"@Lindz 🥰 so adorable to watch, oh what a custom Ashbury College. um seein my lil human too🥺🥰."

MissLandy stated:

"I just checked the fees for this school, I'll just admire from a distance ☺️."

Palesa_Sehlako shared:

"My daughter will be in grade 1 next year, and my little sister will be doing her matric…she’ll be escorting her niece🥰🥰."

Kea commented:

"Safe space... I feel 0% of bullying in this school."

Watch the video below:

