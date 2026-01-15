A high school morning cheer has captured South Africans’ attention, showcasing learners’ energy, unity, and school spirit

The viral video shows matrics presenting their slogan in perfect harmony, leaving viewers impressed by the students’ enthusiasm

Mzansi flooded the comments with praise, celebrating the learners’ dedication, teamwork, and uplifting spirit across the school

Mzansi was left with goosebumps after a powerful high school cheer set the tone for the 2026 academic year.

A centurion-based high school situated between Johannesburg and Pretoria started the year on a high note. Image: Hoërskool Zwartkop

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Zwartkop, fondly known as the Zwarries, officially kicked off the 2026 school year on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, and they did not come quietly. The Centurion-based school welcomed learners back with a high-energy gathering that turned into a moment many won’t forget anytime soon.

According to a statement from the school’s official Facebook page, the first event of the day unfolded in the school square, where the ‘Wiekiez’ were welcomed, marking the beginning of a planned programme. Rev. Emile Rademeyer, who is a minister associated with the school, then set an inspiring tone, reminding learners of purpose and unity as they stepped into the year.

The school principal, Dr Dewald Strydom, officially welcomed the Zwarries learners back, giving special mention to the matrics of 2026, who now carry the responsibility of leadership and legacy. He also congratulated the class of 2025 for their impressive final exam results, setting a high standard for those following in their footsteps.

​High school chant captures hearts across Mzansi

The clip that has since received massive attention on Facebook captured the true magic of the morning. The video shows learners packed tightly together, voices rising in perfect harmony as the school cheer builds momentum.

Chanting filled the campus, echoing through the buildings and immersing online viewers in this tradition and its unity. Each grade presented its slogan, with the matrics standing out. For the Zwarries, this day was a statement.

Watch the Facebook video below:

​Mzansi shares heartfelt messages for Matrics 2026

Mzansi flooded the comments, expressing pride and best wishes for the learners as they kick off their final year in style.

Marli Van Niekerk Morrison commented:

“My heart is overflowing with pride and love for this group of special children.”

Anèle Jansen Van Rensburg said:

“This group of kids! Tears are falling from the ground. Go and enjoy your last year. Love you Matrics 2026.”

Mariette Morkel commented:

“Wow, Matric 2026. I have goosebumps! Good luck, everyone, for your final year!!

Thys Besselaar highlighted:

“Afrikaans schools are great.”

Gerda le Roux said:

“I just get goosebumps from deliciousness, the delicious spirit is amazing!! Blessing to all the Staff and every student.”

Rochelle Bowers Carstens noted:

“Can't believe our youngest grandchild is in matric this year. Wonderful school.”

Riekie Roux said:

“Go big matrics 2026 as only you can! Making memories!”

Ellie du Preez commented:

“Wow, you guys make me so whiny!! Best wishes for an awesome matric year!”

Riana Wepener said:

“Enjoy your matric year guys. I know it will be an amazing year for you. You are our pride.”

The Zwarries’ Matrics and learners bring the school cheer alive on the opening day. Image: Hoërskool Zwartkop

Source: Facebook

More back-to-school moments from across Mzansi

