A viral image showed South African tombstones engraved with full academic and professional qualifications, with Mzansi reacting with humour and admiration

For some, the tombstones symbolised hard work and dedication. For others, they are a bold flex into eternity, sparking laughter and debate

Twitter joked about future tombstones listing work experience, while others praised the tribute as a creative way to celebrate a lifetime of achievement

A viral image of South African tombstones featuring detailed qualifications rather than traditional dates has left many people surprised and prompted widespread discussion about how people are remembered.

The Nkolele family honored their loved ones' legacy by engraving their qualifications on their tombstones. Image: @MaoengKekeletso

Posted on 17 January 2026 by Twitter user @MaoengKekeletso, the image showed two graves next to each other, engraved with full academic and professional qualifications instead of just the traditional dates of birth and death.

The deceased included Tinyiko Truddy Nkolele, who died on 9 March 2025. Her headstone detailed her achievements in Architectural Technology, her recognition as a Professional Senior Technologist, and her ties to the Technikon of Northern Gauteng. While families likely considered these inscriptions a proud tribute to honour their loved ones, many South Africans viewed them as a bold and slightly humorous move that blurred the line between remembrance and resume-building beyond the grave.

Tombstones spark debate over hard work and flexing

For some, the tombstones symbolised hard work and a lifetime of dedication that deserved to be permanently written in stone. For others, it felt like a flex that had somehow followed people even into eternity.

In the Twitter post, @MaoengKekeletso shared a clear photo of the two side-by-side graves, zooming in on the unexpected engravings where birth and death dates would normally dominate. The post took on a life of its own, racking up more than 730,000 views, over 7,000 likes, 1,400 retweets, and more than 800 comments as Mzansi poured in with reactions.

See the Twitter post below:

Twitter jokes about tombstones listing achievements

Many users responded with humour, joking that in the future they would list their entire work history on their own tombstones.

@Lorato_Xaba wrote:

“Bathong! One day they will include work experience.😂 Image flexing in the afterlife.🤣”

@Ed_Sekete commented:

“Mzansi is special I tell you. Matric results must be added too😂”

@Mtho2ko noted:

“I think this is the best thing to do to forever celebrate someone’s hard work.”

@MsibiGugumsibi8 highlighted:

"It was part of their life journey, so I like it. Why does it have to end on the obituary? It must be on the tombstone."

@JamesSithole commented:

“Adding qualifications on tombstones is wild. Degrees were meant to open doors in life, not to plead for relevance in death. When the grave becomes a CV, you know society is sick.😭”

@Ngamola_Recce said:

“It is important, so you can remember to speak to us in English when you asking for blessings. 😂”

Kekeletso Maoeng shared a post of the tombstones engraving qualifications on her twitter account. Image: @MaoengKekeletso

