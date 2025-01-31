“Isbindi Esingaka”: Homeless Man Spotted Sleeping Inside Tombstone, Mzansi Admire His Bravery
- When life gets rough, people go to extreme lengths to survive and one homeless man did just that
- The man was spotted keeping warm with a blanket at a quiet gravesite with an elaborate tombstone
- The viral footage that was posted on TikTok got tongues wagging about the guy's fearless spirit
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Homelessness forces tough calls, fam. A TikTok clip showed a man sleeping inside a tombstone.
Man finds shelter at a graveyard
He is seen curled up, possibly just trying to stay warm. Graveyards are the last place most people would want to sleep. But hey, it seems the guy did what he had to do to survive the chilly weather.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Homeless man becomes a trending topic
The clip was shared by the TikTok user @best_lyf_ahead. With over 200,000 views, the homeless man was on people's lips.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Many South Africans can’t decide if it’s terrifying or heartbreakingly creative after watching the footage. Some admired his guts while other netizens said they don't blame him.
See a few comments below:
@kobus.botha3 said:
"That the most peaceful place on earth."
@scarypot posted:
"This person is brave, unless it's a grave of a family member."
@centiazebra commented:
"No, but sometimes it gets cold at night. I don't blame him."
@mgciniprincencube mentioned:
"If hlala kwabafileyo was a person. 😂😂"
@user3181863353918 typed:
"Amaphara are brave. Let's take them to go fight in Congo."
@mzukulukanjandini1 wrote:
"He might as well connect izinyoka nyoka for mini bar fridge and lights. 😅"
@faithitseo added:
"It is far better than being in the streets. 😂😂😂"
@mandi6841 added:
"Isbindi esingaka! 😏"
4 Other graveyard stories captivating the internet
- Briefly News reported that a teenager upped the ante on his content creation by shooting a video at the graveyard.
- A Mzansi woman went online to share her unique graveyard experience when her twin sister was buried.
- Mzansi people on the internet were scratching their heads after seeing a funeral parlour serve alcohol at the graveyard.
- One family honoured a taxi driver who passed away with a unique tombstone and the picture made waves online.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za