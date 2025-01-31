When life gets rough, people go to extreme lengths to survive and one homeless man did just that

The man was spotted keeping warm with a blanket at a quiet gravesite with an elaborate tombstone

The viral footage that was posted on TikTok got tongues wagging about the guy's fearless spirit

Homelessness forces tough calls, fam. A TikTok clip showed a man sleeping inside a tombstone.

Man finds shelter at a graveyard

He is seen curled up, possibly just trying to stay warm. Graveyards are the last place most people would want to sleep. But hey, it seems the guy did what he had to do to survive the chilly weather.

Homeless man becomes a trending topic

The clip was shared by the TikTok user @best_lyf_ahead. With over 200,000 views, the homeless man was on people's lips.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many South Africans can’t decide if it’s terrifying or heartbreakingly creative after watching the footage. Some admired his guts while other netizens said they don't blame him.

See a few comments below:

@kobus.botha3 said:

"That the most peaceful place on earth."

@scarypot posted:

"This person is brave, unless it's a grave of a family member."

@centiazebra commented:

"No, but sometimes it gets cold at night. I don't blame him."

@mgciniprincencube mentioned:

"If hlala kwabafileyo was a person. 😂😂"

@user3181863353918 typed:

"Amaphara are brave. Let's take them to go fight in Congo."

@mzukulukanjandini1 wrote:

"He might as well connect izinyoka nyoka for mini bar fridge and lights. 😅"

@faithitseo added:

"It is far better than being in the streets. 😂😂😂"

@mandi6841 added:

"Isbindi esingaka! 😏"

