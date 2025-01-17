“Have to Get in the Grave”: Woman Shares Experience of Twin Sister’s Burial

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared with app users that her twin sister passed away last year

In the video, the woman showed the gravesite and said she had to be the first person to get into the grave

Some social media users shared similar experiences of the practice, while others felt sorry for the twin

A woman shared what she had to do at her twin sister's funeral. Images: @iyahluka

Source: TikTok

Being a twin comes with unique joys and an inseparable bond, but it also brings profound sorrow when one has to endure the loss of their other half.

A woman opened up about the emotional experience of saying goodbye to her twin, giving people a glimpse into her culture.

Woman loses her twin

A TikTok user with the handle @iyahluka sadly shared that she had lost her twin sister last year.

Sharing a clip of the gravesite, the woman said in her post:

"POV: It's your twin sister's funeral and you have to get in the grave first."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Twin's burial saddens Mzansi

Hundreds of local internet users headed to the comment section with broken hearts and shared similar experiences of losing a twin.

In some cultures, a surviving twin is asked to get into the grave of the departed twin. Image: Guillermo Spelucin

Source: Getty Images

@leswana.pitseng told the online community:

"I haven’t experienced this as an individual but witnessed it happen to my childhood friends who were twins. Having to see everything was traumatic. She had to lay inside the coffin."

@maikky020 sadly stated:

"I've been down that road when my twin brother passed away."

A surprised @miss_xolo25 added in the comments:

"Yoh, twins go through the most."

@chowy001 felt for the woman and said:

"I’m so sorry. You must have been really scared down there."

@naledimalatji212 shared with app users:

"In my culture, you are not supposed to see your twin's casket. You are in the grave for two or three hours before they arrive at the graveyard and take you away. Then, they will later come and show you the grave."

@shylotteitumeleng wrote in the comment section:

"I think this is the most painful thing about being a twin."

3 other stories about twins

After a young man returned from the mountain, his twin sister participated in the ceremony that welcomed him back home.

A mother shared that her five-year-old son's innocent drawing predicted the arrival of her twin babies, leaving internet users stunned and amused.

A viral video showed twin girls begging their mother for money before school and thanking her with a sweet melody. The clip warmed people's hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News