A young man and his twin sister returned from the mountain, where he stayed for a few weeks, being initiated as a man

As he was coming back, his twin sister also participated in the ceremony to celebrate his return and transition through the channel of bringing him back up to being celebrated like him

A clip of the celebration was shared online, attracting much attention from social media users who were intrigued by the beauty of the Xhosa custom

A TikTok user shared a glimpse of the beautiful Xhosa custom of celebrating a boy's return from the mountain, but this one had a twist. The young man had a twin sister, and in isiXhosa, the girl had to be one of the returnees.

The fascinating display of the beautiful culture was captured and shared on the video streaming platform under the handle @lelet203.

The twins receive wisdom from grown-ups.

The clip shows the female twin dressed in traditional Xhosa regalia, holding a stick she uses to greet people. She can't shake people's hands like her brother, and he follows behind her. The video moves to show them being given guiding words and gifts as they sit next to each other.

The Xhosa initiation customs trends

The video left social media users expressing how beautiful the Xhosa passage to manhood is, as many were not aware that the female twin also plays a role while her brother is on the mountain and his return. Intrigued, some asked the TkTok user more questions to gain more insight.

User @MbuyiCaleni shared:

"This is so interesting can we have more videos."

User @siga198602 commented:

"I don't know why I get so emotional 😭 when I see this "amawele"."

User @SibuM added:

"Oh, this is the most beautiful thing I've seen on the internet 😭 anisebahle (you look so beautiful). Thank you for sharing 🙏."

User @pablo commented:

"So the girl also went entabeni (to the mountain)?"

User @TumieJayXabas said:

"This is beautiful😍 can't wait to see mine next week 🥰."

User @Thandiwemalgas added:

"I get so emotional every time I see these amawele vids. I am a twin, and we don't get along. We hate each other so much that we can't be in the same room💔."

