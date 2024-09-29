The unexpected snowing season in South Africa has not stopped people from doing their traditional ceremony

A family in the Eastern Cape continued as planned when it started heavily snowing across five South African provinces

People were amazed by the family's dedication to practice in their culture regardless of how cold the weather got

A TikTok video shows a Xhosa family that kept a schedule even in the snow. In a video, they decided to have a traditional ceremony despite the bad weather.

The video of the family's efforts to practice their traditions even in the cold wind went viral. People left varying comments on the video, with many people impressed.

Xhosa family celebrates umgidi in snow

In a Tiktok video by @nontyatyamboentle, a family had a umgidi planned when it snowed, and they continued as usual. The men were shirtless as they did the ceremony to celebrate young boys' initiation in the freezing cold. Watch the video of the ceremony below:

SA amazed by umgidi in snow

The video of the traditional ceremony in the snow looked stunning. Many expressed their admiration for the traditional practice and their determination to see it through. Read the comments from online users below:

Manxubaomhle commented:

"Sana kule fever inje...iyhooooo ayibuhlungu iflue ekhoyo (With the fever out there? The flue there is painful."

aykay161 joked:

"Hey, umgidi e Switzerland nah?"

Jay Sira added:

"No weather formed against umcimbi shall prosper."

Sumarai exclaimed:

"Barefoot on snow?"

Zuko🇿🇦 was in awe:

"I don't think kuyabanda maan xa kukho snow (this snow i9s cold.)"

Tshaye'Lihle gushed:

"Ngathi nguMgidi Wase Hollywood."

Xhosa women's traditional glam at Mgidi leaves Mzansi swooning

Briefly News previously reported that Women in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, beautifully displayed the Xhosa culture. Dressed in traditional outfits, they stole the show at a Mgidi with their dancing and singing.

The vibrant cultural attire took centre stage, leaving Mzansi in awe of the patterns and designs exhibited by the ladies.

The TikTok video, posted just two days ago by @isintuourculture clocked an impressive 81,000 views and over 4,000 likes and shares.

