A Mzansi reality TV star has announced hosting a series of "divorce braais" in December after their separation

Married at First Sight Mzansi's Thami Nyandeni is preparing to host the events in several cities across SA

Social media users found the stunt intriguing, noting Nyandeni's move was strategic after gaining some fame

A divorce braai series is in the pipeline courtesy of 'Married at First Sight' star Thami Nyandeni. Images: @thami_nyandeni

All's fair in love and war, while for a former Married at First Sight Mzansi star, Thami Nyandeni, it doesn't get better than celebrating a divorce with a braai.

A couple who met for the first time on the Connect.tv reality show and subsequently tied the knot and called it a day after a few short months.

Married At First Sight Mzansi star's divorce braai

The show’s relationship/marriage experts paired Nyandeni with Zithobile Sibiya based on different variables and their one-on-one therapy sessions.

IOL reported that during a reunion episode, Sibiya felt her requirements weren't met, calling the pairing up with Nyandeni a mistake.

She clarified that they'd since split and quashed any chances of rekindling.

However, despite not being legally married, Nyandeni, for his part, shared that he had no plans of taking off his wedding ring, hoping for even the slightest possibility of him and Sibiya reconciling.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Nyandeni posted hosting a series of all white-themed "Divorce Braais" from 23 to 31 December.

The event will be held in Johannesburg, Mpumalanga, Newcastle, Vryheid, Richard's Bay, and Durban. Tickets cost R200.

Mzansi braces for divorce braai

Colourful reactions greeted the announcement, with some, who found the whole thing laughable, surmising that Nyandeni was chasing clout after bagging a measure of fame from being on the show.

Briefly News looks through the commentary.

@LethuTheLegend wrote:

"Men never celebrate divorce. Do you understand how fed up this man was!?!"

@tshedz_m said:

"Man said nationwide campaign trail."

@hughducksworth added:

"My guy wanted it to be known — a divorce gig guide."

@KholoDimples assessed:

"He was on the show for fame. Nothing else."

@DDT_PM mentioned:

"He didn’t get the wife, but in the end, he got exactly what he wanted: fame and a place in history, as the first man in South Africa to throw a divorce braai just six months after tying the knot."

