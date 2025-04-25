Actress and TV personality, Minnie Dlamini received backlash for gracing the cover of True Love magazine

This comes after the media personality and her surgeon boyfriend, Brian Monaisa brokeup after her divorce from Quinton Jones

South Africans took to social media on Friday to slam True Love magazine and drag the media personality.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi slams Minnie Dlamini's True Love magazine cover. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

TV personality Minnie Dlamini, who recently made headlines when she broke up with Dr Brian Monaisa has received criticism for her latest magazine cover.

South Africans dragged Monaisa's ex-girlfriend, for gracing the latest issue of True Love magazine as she is reportedly single.

The celebrity surgeon confirmed on Monday, 21 April in a statement on social media that he and the actress have called it quits.

"Ms Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons which had nothing to do with infidelity, by either part" read the statement.

Dlamini also previously ended her marriage to Quinton Jones, with whom she shares a son.

Entertainment channel, MDN shared Dlamini's magazine cover on X on Friday, 25 April.

South Africans react to the actress' latest cover

@Nkosi_bam reacted:

"Kodwa akanandoda? What is true love?"

@mmola_kentse said:

"Whitney Houston did say true love is loving yourself so."

@UNtlatywa responded:

"May this what shot while she was still with Dr Brian."

@MbeleNkululeko said:

"When are the likes of @TrueLoveM going so start affording other women of substance a chance to share their experiences and journeys. Young girls need role models to navigate this ever-challenging world, enough ka bo Minnie."

@Virgin_mlimo replied:

"Single and allegedly ready to mingle."

@FortuneWide wrote:

"True Love magazine cover without true love," in @Solphendukaa's voice."

@pr7ation replied:

"They dumped her though."

@TheZingOne said:

"A contradiction of terms! Minnie vs True Love."

@moneymoiloa wrote:

"2.0? I thought they would say 10.0 or something because at this stage we have seen all versions of herself really. Give new talent a chance."

@OnePablo20 said:

"Do we only have like a handful of celebrities in SA? Minnie is everywhere. Kante where is the other talent out there?"

@TheZingOne replied:

"They cruel for gassing her up, "bold, brave, setting own rules" to what exactly?"

@Moyabo11 said:

"What does she know about true love."

@zolani18047771 replied:

"Iyhooo uhlule o (she failed) goalkeeper, businessmen, doctor and the list goes on."

@ZunguThandanan3 said:

"The only True Love she'll get is from this magazine cover."

Fulufhelo00 said:

"All the negative comments, who said true love magazine is about people's love life. Black people hate each other sies."

@fntse wrote:

"True love njani when she broke her family just to go on vecay with an ex boyfriend?"

Mzansi slams Minnie Dlamini's True Love magazine cover. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini confirms SAMA hosting gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini hosted the SAMAs.

The media personality posted a cool video confirming she's the host of the SAMAs.

Dlamini's fans couldn't stop singing her praises, others threw shade at her presenting skills, saying they wanted someone else for the gig.

Source: Briefly News