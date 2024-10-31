Minnie Dlamini Confirms SAMA Hosting Gig With Cool Video, Peeps’ Reactions Mixed: “This Is Wrong”
- Minnie Dlamini recently announced that she would be hosting the upcoming South African Music Awards
- The media personality posted a cool video confirming the news, and fans couldn't stop singing her praises
- Meanwhile, others threw shade at Minnie's presenting skills, saying they wanted someone else for the gig
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
The cat is finally out of the bag, and Minnie Dlamini has been announced as the official host of the SAMAs!
Minnie Dlamini to host the SAMAs
Renowned media personality, Minnie Dlamini, may be one of the most criticised socialites in the entertainment industry, but one thing's for sure: that woman puts in the work.
The mother of one's resume includes some stellar hosting gigs for some of the biggest productions, including her stint at the Miss World 2023 pageant, and she's getting ready to make more magic at the SAMAs.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Taking to her Instagram page, Minnie shared a video pretending to be flocked by paparazzi before officially confirming the big news:
"The rumours are true; I'm hosting the SAMAs."
"Intombi YomZulu returns to @sabc1_mzansifosho as the Official Host for @thesamas_."
Mzansi reacts to Minnie Dlamini's announcement
Netizens cheered and congratulated Minnie on the amazing gig:
BornEkasi was excited:
"I'm happy! My favourite girl is hosting the SAMAs!"
al_mashego said:
"I'm so happy for her; I will definitely watch now."
South African singer, Simz Ngema, showed love to Minnie:
"Congratulations, mummy! I’m so proud of everything you’ve been doing. It’s your season!"
Mznasi actress, Natasha Thahane, wrote:
"You've got this, Ma Dlamini!"
Meanwhile, others threw shade and claimed that someone else could have been a better fit for the gig:
NNkatekOO said:
"Give young presenters a chance, man; the grannies must rest."
Liihlendimande was frustrated:
"Why she's still getting booked? She's a boring TV presenter. There's no growth in her presenting."
ThePitBull007 wasn't impressed:
"This is wrong in so many ways! We have many young, excelling talents in this country."
Sifiso22205704 posted:
"Seeing Minenhle is starting to be boring."
Minnie Dlamini turns down docu-series
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Minnie Dlamini's reaction to a bizarre invitation to join a docu-series.
The actress turned down an invite to be part of a documentary about slay queens, asking how she could even relate to the show.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za