Minnie Dlamini recently announced that she would be hosting the upcoming South African Music Awards

The media personality posted a cool video confirming the news, and fans couldn't stop singing her praises

Meanwhile, others threw shade at Minnie's presenting skills, saying they wanted someone else for the gig

Minnie Dlamini was confirmed as the host for the SAMAs. Images: minniedlamini

The cat is finally out of the bag, and Minnie Dlamini has been announced as the official host of the SAMAs!

Minnie Dlamini to host the SAMAs

Renowned media personality, Minnie Dlamini, may be one of the most criticised socialites in the entertainment industry, but one thing's for sure: that woman puts in the work.

The mother of one's resume includes some stellar hosting gigs for some of the biggest productions, including her stint at the Miss World 2023 pageant, and she's getting ready to make more magic at the SAMAs.

Taking to her Instagram page, Minnie shared a video pretending to be flocked by paparazzi before officially confirming the big news:

"The rumours are true; I'm hosting the SAMAs."

"Intombi YomZulu returns to @sabc1_mzansifosho as the Official Host for @thesamas_."

Mzansi reacts to Minnie Dlamini's announcement

Netizens cheered and congratulated Minnie on the amazing gig:

BornEkasi was excited:

"I'm happy! My favourite girl is hosting the SAMAs!"

al_mashego said:

"I'm so happy for her; I will definitely watch now."

South African singer, Simz Ngema, showed love to Minnie:

"Congratulations, mummy! I’m so proud of everything you’ve been doing. It’s your season!"

Mznasi actress, Natasha Thahane, wrote:

"You've got this, Ma Dlamini!"

Meanwhile, others threw shade and claimed that someone else could have been a better fit for the gig:

NNkatekOO said:

"Give young presenters a chance, man; the grannies must rest."

Liihlendimande was frustrated:

"Why she's still getting booked? She's a boring TV presenter. There's no growth in her presenting."

ThePitBull007 wasn't impressed:

"This is wrong in so many ways! We have many young, excelling talents in this country."

Sifiso22205704 posted:

"Seeing Minenhle is starting to be boring."

