TV personality Minnie Dlamini has secured an impressive deal as she will be hosting an international pageantry show

She took to her Instagram to repeat the announcement she made at the Metro FM studios about the first black female-owned event of its calibre

Social media users, especially her industry colleagues, were proud of her achievement and flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages

Once South Africa's sweetheart, Minnie Dlamini, is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she has bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

Minnie Dlamini lands international pageantry gig

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM and said:

"I’m so excited to announce that I will be the host of the very first black female-owned (@bouwercarol ) Miss World SA event taking place next month. We’re going global with @africachanneltv #HostDuties"

She made the post accompanied by pictures from her interview:

Social media reacts to Minnie's Miss SA World appointment

Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star:

@nadianakai congratulated:

"Congratulations mama!"

@thembisamdoda hyped her:

"Yasssssss baby!"

@yayarsa said:

"Oh Minnie! Congratulations, I’m so so happy for you."

@its_me_kyra_zeta encouraged:

"So proud of you boo! Keep rising."

@callherthato commented:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@bouwercarol said:

"Look at God!"

@mosito.ramaili praised her:

"Another massive feather on that amazing crown you’re already wearing. Congratulations my sister. You’re work ethic is inspiring. Keep going."

kayise_ngqula celebrated:

"Congratulations!"

@liesllaurie was excited:

"Yessssssss!"

@ladydkhoza was in awe:

"WOW, this is groundbreaking!"

lizeka_arosi's profile picture

@lizeka_arosi praised:

Minnie Beauty Dlamini❤️ congrats mama

@tee_mbana was proud:

"Das my girl!"

@thatninahastie said:

"I know that’s right!"

@zolazeelovin affirmed:

"I love this."

