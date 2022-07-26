Thato Immaculate Mokoena was a guest presenter on the television programme Homeground again last night

Mokoena has appeared on the show several times, filling in for the hosts, who were reportedly unavailable

Thato's energy on the show became a hot topic among netizens watching Homeground, and they are behind her all the way

Big Brother Mzansi former contestant Thato Immaculate Mokoena brought Mzansi to a halt following her appearance as a presenter on Homeground. This is not the first time, but for many proud fans, it was a momentous occasion.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Thato showed off as a presenter on 'Homeground' and Mzansi can't keep calm. Image: @callherthato

Source: Instagram

Briefly News previously reported that the Johannesburg dancer had announced that she would be guest presenting on the popular sports television show Homeground. Following Thato's first appearance as a guest presenter on the show, @Thatoshashtag tweeted:

According to The Daily Sun, Thato, alongside Fiso, filled in for the resident hosts, Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu.

The dancer flaunted her presenting skills yet again in front of many Mzansi viewers yesterday. She did it with ease as if she had been doing it her entire life. Thato's enthusiasm for the job reveals that it's been a lifelong dream of hers.

Homeground trended again yesterday, with many fans beaming with pride.

@Boity_Nia said:

"Thato is so good at this presenting thing! ❤ THATO THE PRESENTER. THATO ON HOMEGROUND. #ThatoXHomeground #HomeGround"

@NdaloBartman1 shared:

"It's finally happening Finally Thato is doing what she loves. I can't believe that she was once denied an opportunity to showcase her presenting skills in BBMbut look where she's at now. God is good at all times. It's Thato's time #thatoxhomeground THATO THE PRESENTER"

@Jessica2022je posted:

"Queen @callherthato continues to make us proud. I slept and woke up still thinking and praying for you for more gigs❤️ Queen Thato, you are talented THATO THE PRESENTER THATO ON HOMEGROUND #ThatoXHomeground"

@0fficialCelina wrote:

"Immaculates? for Thato? yes yes! All day, every day! Rock it, Mommy, we know you do it effortlessly and amazingly THATO THE PRESENTER THATO ON HOMEGROUND #ThatoXHomeground"

@TsheppyD also said:

"And we are here to support, witness and rock together through it all THATO THE PRESENTER #ThatoXHomeground"

@itsjustthabie added:

"Watch me fall in love with Thato all over again when I see her on the screen like it's my first time seeing her THATO THE PRESENTER THATO ON HOMEGROUND #ThatoXHomeground"

