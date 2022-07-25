DJ Zinhle's shared a teaser of her reality TV show's upcoming season and her fans are convinced that Murdah Bongz paid lobola for her

The second season of The Unexpected will start airing on 6 August and Mzansi can't wait to watch the scene that looks like Zinhle was getting traditionally married to her second baby daddy

Many of the Umlilo hitmaker's fans took to the timeline to congratulate their fave after watching the spicy teaser of her reality show

DJ Zinhle's fans are convinced that she and her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, are married. After the star shared a teaser of the new season of her reality show, many took to the timeline to share that Murdah Bongz apparently paid lobola for his baby mama.

DJ Zinhle’s followers are convinced Murdah Bongz paid lobola for her. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The second season of The Unexpected premieres on 6 August. The Umlilo hitmaker took to social media to share a spicy teaser of the show.

At the beginning of the snippet, there's a scene that looks like it was filmed during lobola negotiations, according to TshisaLIVE. She's seen rocking a doek and joyful women ululate in the background.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared the teaser on Twitter. Tweeps also ran with with the speculation that DJ Zinhle and Bongz are traditionally hitched.

@Keney_Tazzy said:

"The second season of DJ Zinhle’s reality show looks exciting, there’s somewhere in the clips where I saw bo malome and her dressed like a makoti, I hope her and Murdah are finally getting married."

@miss_nwabby21 wrote:

"Haibo! Not Me Shedding Tears When I Saw @djzinhle Crying. Love And Light Mama. And Again, Congratulations On Becoming Mrs Mohosana."

@Tshenolo_C commented:

"Lobola negotiations."

@MaabuleM said:

"Zinhle getting married at her own time like she said. I'm looking forward to this. Way better than KwaMaMkhize."

@RoyaltyV133 wrote:

"Why on that other part it looks like she was being lobolad. That Doek."

DJ Zinhle pens sweet message to Kairo Forbes

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle's first-born daughter turned seven on Friday, 8 July. The Umlilo hitmaker penned a sweet post in celebration of Kairo Forbes' birthday.

The reality TV star shares her daughter with rapper, AKA. She's also the mother of little Asante. DJ Zinhle shares her last born with music producer, Murdah Bongz.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman posted an adorable pic of the birthday girl. In her heartfelt post, she described her bundle of joy as a kind, thoughtful and loving daughter.

Source: Briefly News