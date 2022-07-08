DJ Zinhle has penned a sweet birthday message to Kairo Forbes as she celebrates her seventh birthday this Friday, 8 July

In the lengthy post, the reality TV star shared how much she loves her first-born daughter and how proud she is to be her mother

The Umlilo hitmaker also revealed that her little girl is launching her jewellery range and her celeb friends and fans also wished the lil star a fabulous day

DJ Zinhle's first-born daughter is turning seven this Friday, 8 July. The Umlilo hitmaker penned a sweet post in celebration of Kairo's birthday.

DJ Zinhle penned a sweet message in celebration of Kairo's 7th birthday. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star shares her daughter with rapper, AKA. She's also the mother of little Asante. She shares her last born with music producer, Murdah Bongz.

Taking to Instagram, the businesswoman posted an adorable pic of the birthday girl. In her heartfelt post, she described her bundle of joy as a kind, thoughtful and loving daughter. She added:

"Kairo launches her jewellery range today with @erabydjzinhle, I am so proud of the work that Kairo and @moozlie did on this project, well done! Little girls are gonna love this!"

Zinhle's celeb friends and her followers took to her comment section to help her wish Kairo a happy birthday.

lootlove2 said:

"What a beaut! Happy birthday Babygirl!"

nomcebo_zikode wrote:

"Beautiful angel, happy birthday."

avel597 commented:

"Happy birthday sweetheart. May God continue to bless you and be the star that you are, stay shining."

iamnomfundomoh said:

"Happy birthday to my lil sis."

blaqmermaid wrote:

"Happiest birthday to the coolest big sis ever."

ciciworldwide added:

"Happy birthday to the lil princess."

