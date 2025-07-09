Popular Smoke and Mirrors character, Ngcuka, played by Albert Khoza, will be returning to his sangoma role this July

The teasers indicate that Khoza's character will work with Jaxon (Meshack Mavuso) to empower the Emnyameni mayor

E.tv has confirmed that the popular telenovela will not be renewed and has been cancelled for good after three seasons

The sangoma returns for more blood. Image: @etvSandM

Popular actor Albert Khoza, who stars opposite Siyabonga Thwala in Smoke and Mirrors, will return to the e.tv telenovela.

Khoza portrays the character of Sangoma Ngcuka in the cancelled e.tv telenovela.

TVSA July teasers reveal that Ngcuka will return to Emnyameni on Monday, 14 July.

The Tuesday, 15 July teaser reveals that Ngcuka will inform Jaxon that Caesar's house holds supernatural powers.

The Friday, 25 July teaser reads:

"Thandiswa gives Zwelethu keys to Caesar's house to uncover what draws Jaxon to it, but Zwelethu is shocked to find Ngcuka there."

The Tuesday, 29 July teaser shares that Ngcuka will offer Zwelethu unlimited power.

Ngcuka is responsible for the killings of multiple women in Emnyameni, such as Thandiswa's (Ayanda Bandla) sister, Xoliswa (Khaya Greens), and Sindi (Zazi Kunene), and many more.

The sangoma character became popular on the show when he kidnapped and bewitched fan-favourite character, Nomeva, played by actress Charmaine Mtinta.

Smoke and Mirrors fans comment on Albert "Ibokwe" Khoza's character

@kbhebhe wrote:

"Take him back because he is giving me a headache."

@Nonhlanhla_12 said:

"I’ve been asking myself who he is, and he’s about to shake Ebumnyameni. I can’t wait."

@Asenami_525 said:

"Ngcuka is Nomeva's son, even though he looks like he's only 5 years younger than Nomeva. He better not turn her into a zombie again. We've gone that road before, and it took much longer than necessary."

@BlackCremeSoda wrote:

"Ngcuka is the man."

@sedi_bear replied:

"Naaaaaaah, this Ngcuka storyline is scary."

@kbhebhe wrote:

"She (Nomeva) has to be scared of lo sathane (Ngcuka). Nomeva doesn’t dabble with the dark side, so she is vulnerable."

@tklradebe responded:

"I’m so annoyed, I hope he doesn’t win."

@kbhebhe wrote:

"Fear is as real as Jaxon. I can’t stop laughing. Ngcuka and I were laughing on the floor in the corner."

@KhumaloDanica said:

Jaxon is a comedian. He doesn't care as long as sh*t gets done. Captain is a softie. Caesar is the real villain. He called Millicent a "b*tch". He'd kill his wife if Ngcuka told him to: he's the devil incarnate."

Albert "Ibokwe" Khoza returns to the e.tv soapie as Ngcuka. Images: @TvblogbyMLU and @etvSandM

