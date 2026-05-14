Ngizwe Mchunu's wife, Floda, appreciated activist and former radio star Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for the gifts she brought to their burnt home

Mchunu's rural home in Mbumbulu, Durban, was reportedly torched by three men on Sunday, 10 May 2026

The reactions on social media remain split after the video of the ladies' interaction went viral

Ngizwe Mchunu’s wife appreciated Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for the gifts after their house caught fire. Image: Jacintangobese, Vise_vis, Showmax

Source: Instagram

The wife of Ngizwe Mchunu, Floda, appreciates former radio personality and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who visited their burned home. But she did not come empty-handed.

Mchunu's Mbumbulu home was reportedly torched by three men on Sunday, 10 May 2026, and left major damage.

Floda embraces Jacinta after gifts

Ngizwe's wife thanked Jacinta and everyone for the gifts, appreciating the efforts, as most of their belongings got damaged in the fire.

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"Thank you so much. I can see this had a woman's hand written allover it. As you can see, the fire damaged all of our cooking utensils. Thank you, God bless, " she said as she hugged Jacinta.

The wife of the controversial figure embraced Jacinta, and this was all caught on camera. Some of the gifts she came with included essential cookware.

The clip was shared on X by @visse_ss, who captioned the clip:

"Ngizwe’s wife is thanking people for the gifts that arrived with Jacinta Ngobese."

Mzansi had differing views about Ngizwe's wife, as some are in disbelief about the entire house fire situation.

@Don_Selz questioned:

"This is the lady who stays in those huts? Something is not adding up."

@PardieWaMasi claims:

"When you hear people saying all these good things about the wife, just know she made a wrong choice. No one gets praised for the obvious...this is indirect mockery."

@ItuRebaone asked:

"How can you be so beautiful and get married to a dom?"

@ndumzco alleged:

"This woman doesn’t live emakhaya like they want you to believe. Those fake eyelashes would be singed by the flames, of a cooking fire. It’s all staged nje!"

@NatashaNtlangw1 asked:

"Is she really his wife, or is it part of the movie?"

@Hayibo_koi responded:

"I wouldn't think Ngizwe's wife has a nose ring. He is not a dictator after all."

Ngizwe Mchunu’s thanked Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for her gifts. Image: Ngizweonline

Source: UGC

Ngizwe refuses to apologise to Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu is set on not apologising to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, despite the court order against him. The Gauteng High Court recently ruled in favour of Julius Malema in his defamation case against Ngizwe Mchunu

Reactions online remain split, with people noticing Ngizwe's tactics and sharing what this could mean for the case.

The post was captioned: "People are still visiting Ngizwe Mchunu’s burnt home to show support and sympathise with him following the fire. On the other side, people from the Eastern Cape have managed to raise donations amounting to over R30 000 to assist Ngizwe with rebuilding his home."

Source: Briefly News