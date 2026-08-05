A Shell petrol attendant at a Newcastle garage left Cassper Nyovest genuinely stunned after giving him an unexpected on-the-spot introduction

The moment was filmed inside a vehicle by content creator BabyTUmphotholozi, who shared the clip on TikTok on 1 August 2026

Viewers were blown away by the attendant's voice and presence, with many calling for her to be hired for radio or TV

Thembekile Fakude impressed Cassper Nyovest. Image: @BabyTUmphotholozi

Source: TikTok

A Shell petrol attendant in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, went viral after giving South African rapper Cassper Nyovest an introduction so polished it stopped him in his tracks.

Content creator Thembekile Fakude posted a video on TikTok on 1 August 2026. In the video, the attendant big ups the Newcastle entertainment scene with the charisma of a true presenter as Cassper sits in his vehicle, visibly impressed. He praises her, saying:

"You're really talented."

Presenting with authenticity

Strong presentations start with understanding your audience, organising ideas clearly and using visuals that support rather than distract. Focus on key messages instead of memorising every word, avoid overthinking small details, and use authentic stories, questions and confidence to create meaningful audience engagement and leave a lasting impression.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi says she belongs on the radio

South Africans flooded her page with praise and comparisons to some of the country's most recognisable voices:

Cassper himself replied in the comments saying:

"She is so talented, man! She blew my mind! She can also sing like an angel!"

@LocalMan325 wrote:

"She sounds like Bonang though"

@MORENA THE SQUIRE asked:

"Where can we find her? Please help me, we're looking for a presenter"

@Kalashnikov asked:

"Sisi, can we hire you to do TV?"

@Miano's Beautê Bar said:

"Guys, mara Shell is talented 🥰"

More Briefly News stories on petrol attendants

A South African biker amazed petrol attendants and onlookers after using an Insta360 X4 Air camera that appeared to float beside his motorcycle, leaving everyone fascinated and sparking humorous reactions online.

A Kuils River petrol attendant who became a hero after helping deliver a baby at a petrol station shared that he and his wife are now expecting their own first child, with South Africans celebrating the full-circle moment.

A viral video of Bloemfontein petrol attendants assaulting two men accused of trying to steal fuel sparked heated debate, with many sympathising with the workers while others condemned the violence and called for the law to take its course.

Source: Briefly News