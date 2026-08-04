Rasta The Artist painted a portrait of Papa Ishe Rufus Popies Malema, who died on 27 July 2026 at age 94

The controversial painter revealed that Julius Malema's children helped him complete the tribute portrait

Rasta shared the post on X, tagging the EFF and using the hashtag #rippaparufus

Rasta The Artist gave Julius Malema a painting of his late grandfather, Papa Rufus. Image: rastatheartist

Source: Instagram

Rasta The Artist is back in the spotlight, this time paying tribute to a man who meant everything to one of South Africa's most polarising political figures. The self-styled portrait painter shared on X that he presented Julius Malema with a painting honouring his late grandfather, Papa Ishe Rufus Popies Malema.

Papa Rufus, who was 94 years old, passed away on 27 July 2026. His funeral service was held on Saturday, 1 August, in Botlokwa Mokomone, Limpopo, drawing family, friends, and supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters to pay their respects.

Rasta The Artist presents portrait to Malema

In his post on X, Rasta The Artist revealed an unexpected detail about the process behind the artwork. According to the artist, Julius Malema's children played a role in helping him complete the portrait, and the family was reportedly pleased with the result.

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"With da help of Papa Rufus Malema's grandchildren and da CiIC was happy with da potrait," Rasta wrote, tagging the EFF and including the hashtag #rippaparufus.

See the post below:

Family vows to honour Papa Rufus's legacy

The Malema family released a statement following Papa Rufus's passing, emphasising the values he instilled across generations.

"In honour of our grandfather, we will walk together in unity. We will love one another. We will not allow anything to weaken what generations before preserved with sacrifice and courage. And we will never feel too young to carry our history or too old to teach it," the family said.

Rasta, whose full name is Lebani Sirenje, is a Zimbabwean-born artist based in South Africa. He is known for his portraits of celebrities and public figures, though his work has often divided opinion online. Despite the frequent criticism his paintings attract, he has continued to present his art to prominent South Africans, and this tribute to the Malema family appears to be among his more personally meaningful commissions.

Rasta The Artist pays tribute to Zahara with painting

In 2023, Briefly News reported that Rasta the Artist revealed a tribute painting in honour of Zahara.

He unveiled the portrait at her funeral held in East London, and it sparked a wave of online criticism.

Source: Briefly News