Controversial South African artist, Rasta the Artist was presented with a portrait of himself recently

The artwork was a birthday gift from a Botswana artist Thatayaone Ramolapong upon his visit to the country

Rasta said he looks forward to working with Thatayaone and Mzansi was left criticising and commenting on the portrait

Mzansi’s favourite “questionable and controversial” artist, Rasta the Artist was on the receiving end of all things art this week after he was presented with a portrait of himself.

Rasta the Artist was gifted a portrait of himself for his birthday by a talented Botswana artist. Image: Rasta the Artist/Facebook

The artwork was painted and crafted as a belated birthday gift to Rasta by Thatayaone Ramolapong from Thopong Visual Arts Centre in Gaborone Botswana and MaNsimbi Art.

The large painting looks quite striking, colourful, and clearly resembles Rasta – something Rasta himself is known to get wrong quite often in his portraits, lol.

Judging by the images, shared on Facebook, Rasta appeared quite chuffed with the thoughtful gift from his fellow brother in art.

According to Daily Sun, Rasta said he wanted to work together with Thatayaone in the future.

Mzansi netizens shared their varying thoughts and comments on the artwork on Facebook.

Thatayaone Ramolapong's arts said:

“You welcome sir.”

Lehlabaphiri Gtr Lebohang wrote:

“How come is Rasta more famous than Thatayaone. Rasta uses muthi.”

Geidah Gee Grootboom said:

“Hhaybo umrazozo waphuma ewuye ndzinqotho.”

MJ Pilane responded:

“Please can Rasta draw himself too, I want to see something .”

Mphotleng Mahao commented:

“Wena Rasta you must ask them to give you tips on how it nail it.”

Machela Laura said:

“Good work...wena Rasta mathata too much.”

