A young white man took to social media to showcase how he could speak in Xhosa, and people were amazed

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while others corrected the man on the pronunciation

A young, handsome Dutchman impressed South African women with his Xhosa speaking skills, and some offered personal lessons.

A Dutchman impressed Mzansi with his Xhosa speaking skills in a TikTok video. Image: @frisowester

Source: TikTok

White man shows off his Xhosa speaking skills

A TikTok clip shared by @frisowester on the video platform left many ladies drooling. The young white man impressed the women in Mzansi with his Xhose speaking skills. In the video, @frisowester, who is learning the language, showed off all the various words he has learnt so far, and people were amazed.

Although there were a few words he could not correctly pronounce, the women in his comments section offered to tutor him with one person saying in the comments:

"I can give you private Xhosa lessons if you want."

The video became a viral hit, gathering over 33K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by the man's TikTok video

The man's video entertained many people as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off and commended him for learning a new language.

MandzisiM said:

"I could teach you Zulu while you’re at it pookie. Need you so bad."

B Azania added:

"Speaking Xhosa with a Dutch accent is wild."

Cooking with Kirsty (& stuff) cracked a joke saying:

"Haibo pasta and lobster."

Cosmic4ng3l wrote:

"Hi ndiyi private tutor."

Sivu commented:

"Keep on it. u will get there. u got the basics. Respect."

Ramthu, the Chef, simply said:

"Cool mlungu."

White man's impressive Xhosa wedding speech at close friend's wedding

Briefly News previously reported that a white man from Cape Town amazed wedding guests and netizens online with his touching Xhosa speech at a traditional wedding.

A throwback TikTok video shows Anton Taylor (@anton.taylor) speaking at the wedding as he greets and addresses the crowd in isiXhosa. Anton admits he was shy about speaking the Nguni language he had been secretly learning, hoping to speak it at a close friend's wedding.

