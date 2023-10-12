One TikTok video went viral as it shows an American young man repeating a South African name

The TikTok post attracted a lot of Xhosa people since the man tried to pronounce an isiXhosa name

isiXhosa speakers were eager to share their thoughts after hearing how the man tried to say the name

A TikTok video shows when an American tried to produce an isiXhosa clicks. The gent got lots of attention after doing his best to say an isiXhosa word.

A TikTok video shows an American guy trying to nail an isiXhosa click, and people shared their thoughts on his attempt. Image: @k1llcharly

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the language exchange got over 46 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments, and most were invested isiXhosa speakers.

American man tries to produce isiXhosa click

A TikTok video posted by @k1llcharly posted a video of a guy in a video claiming that his name is Nqobile. In the video, he tried his best to pronounce the isiXhoa click.

Watch the video below:

isiXhosa speakets rate US man's clicks

People shared divided opinions after the American Nqobile. Some argued that the man did not pronounce the correct click.

user1379368460 said:

"The way he clicked his tongue."

Loyal Hun in SA commented:

"My sister's name is Nqobile."

PRETTY BOI ISSA wrote:

"It’s like opening a can of soda."

@AJ joked:

"Nqobile come back home."

chicken syrup spoon added:

"What? Nqobile or Xobile? I heard Xobile and Xobile."

SA loves isiXhosa speakers

isiXhosa is SA's second most spoken language, and it is popular on the socials. Many people are often fascinated when they see non-native isiXhosa speakers.

Source: Briefly News