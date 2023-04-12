A little kid was trying to speak isiXhosa to his mum, but he was failing miserably at getting his message across

Sadly, communication failed, and the parent couldn't make sense of what her kid was trying to say

People were in stitches over the young boy's attempt at speaking his home language without any success

A little boy had the internet amused when he tried to speak isiXhosa. The video had many people in stitches.

A kid tried to speak isiXhosa and ended up leaving his mother confused. Image: TikTok/@kuyixfamily

The video got thousands of likes as the mom tried to understand what her son was communicating. Online users were in stitches over the video of mother and son.

Little kid on TikTok tries to speak isiXhosa

A little boy made an effort to speak in isiXhosa at home. The kid tried to explain something, but his mother, @kuyixfamily, was confused. Watch the video of the communication breakdown below:

TikTok users crack up over tiny tot trying to speak Isixhosa

Online users are always fascinated by black children who have trouble speaking their home languages. This video had other parents who have children with the same problem relating to her.

samumadlala commented:

"My son's Zulu sengathi iNigerian."

Dineo commented:

"Ngaze ngamthanda lapho angimuzwa ufuna ukthini."

Yamkela_yaya commented:

"Can I see more of him please. I love him."

winilendebele commented:

"P2 please nami ngifuna uku understanda."

xhosashinobi commented:

"Yho nah kuzofunenka ndiqiniseke ngothetha IsiXhosa umntana wam esemncinci... Ingathi izosokolisa le yomfundisa emdala. [I made sure to speak isiXhosa to my child when he was young. It looks like it will be a struggle when he is older]"

