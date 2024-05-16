Yet another Mzansi celebrity has announced their graduation from a private college recently

Singer and actress KB Motsilanye graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Regenesys Business School

The actress's degree raised many suspicions among netizens if really the school she graduated from is legit and not bogus

Actress KB Motsilanyane bagged a degree in Business Administration. Image: @mamosadikb

Yet another Mzansi celebrity has shared on social media that they have graduated from a private college.

Actress KB Motsilanyane bags a degree in Business Administration

The talented actress and singer who celebrated her birthday in April 2024 has made headlines online recently.

Known for her excellent work on the former eTV show Backstage shared on her Instagram page that she has bagged a degree in Business Administration from the Regenesys Business School.

She wrote:

"Last night I celebrated a proud moment, signaling success at the end of a 3 year journey I embarked on in 2021 with Regenesys Business School. #BBA #regenesysbusinessschool."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khwula also posted about Motsilanyane's graduation from the business school on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"KB Motsilanyane graduates with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the funky Regenesys Business School."

See the post below:

KB's degree raises suspicions among netizens

The actress's degree raised many suspicions among netizens if really the school she graduated from is legit and not bogus. See some of the comments below:

@zenzo99815279 questioned:

"Is that university even registered?"

@YoTAle1 asked:

"Kanthe what happened to universities? Your UP, WITS ,Unisa and TUT…?

@Sello_1m wrote:

"Funky Business School."

@_officialMoss wrote:

"Congratulations…Rock Lefase girl…Chomi, wait until that Blade Nzimande with his fake doctorate comes and says Regenesys is not registered."

@M2shini responded:

"It will collect dust very soon, I mean who recognises these Funky institutions."

@neomaggzluthuli replied:

"Why these celebrities graduate from these funky schools. I've seen one from Unisa, UP, Wits, UKZN and or UJ."

@Lenox77839601 tweeted:

"It's giving Zimbabwe this place."

Phindile Gwala graduates with 10 distinctions at Mancosa

In an earlier report, Briefly News wrote that former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala recently graduated from Mancosa with 10 distinctions. The star also earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Many netizens weren't convinced that the star worked hard for the degree as they suspected foul play.

