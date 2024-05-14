The former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala recently graduated with 10 distinctions from Mancosa

The news and gossip page MDNews shared that the star bagged a Bachelor of Commerce degree

Many fans and followers suspected some foul play, and others mentioned that she might've bought

Actress Phindile Gwala bagged a degree recently. Image: @phindilegwala_official

The former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala recently became the talk of the town on social media about her education.

Phindile Gwala graduates with 10 distinctions at Mancosa

MDNews, a news and gossip page, shared on its Twitter (X) page that the former Imbewu star Phindile recently graduated from Mancosa with 10 distinctions. The star also earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

"Phindile Gwala graduates with 10 distinctions. Actress Phindile is excited as she bags a degree in Commerce at the university. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the South African star shared a photo of herself dressed in a ceremonial gown. She expressed gratitude for the milestone garnered and revealed that she graduated with 10 distinctions."

Netizens suspect foul play with Phindile's qualification

Many netizens weren't convinced that the star worked hard for the degree as they suspected foul play. See some of the comments below:

@sunnerZA said:

"Thengile Thengile."

@Cedsilo05 wrote:

"Mancosa has no assignment due date .. your reminded to submit everyday. No turnitin…ayi scam these one."

@SilotheJokist responded:

"Don't trust this one, especially umuntu olala esifubeni sejolof. Corruption yodwa."

@Tobilo16 replied:

"For some reason I suspect foul play."

@Real_TheGuy_ZA commented:

"Mancosa is just a stokvel university."

@Makovnikovs mentioned:

"They’re now handing out degrees like candies."

Phindile Gwala stuns in new gorgeous snap

In a previous report from Briefly News, Imbewu actress Phindile Gwala posted a thirst trap picture on Instagram and had the internet drooling.

Netizens were in awe of her body and gorgeous legs, and many had a lot of positive things to say. Phindile was promoting her new role on Smoke And Mirrors as Khanyo and her fans can't keep calm.

