Actress Phindile Gwala celebrated her husband Armando Ngandu's birthday with a sweet Instagram post, leaving followers in awe

Gwala's heartfelt tribute to her husband captured the attention and garnered positive comments from fans

Mzansi personalities, including Simphiwe Ngema and Dawn Thandeka King, joined in to wish Ngandu a happy birthday

‘Imbewu: The Seed’ actress Phindile Gwala shared a heartfelt post on her hubby's birthday. Images: @phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

As fashion model and entrepreneur Armando Ngandu celebrated his birthday, his wife the actress Phindile Gwala shared a picture of the two of them on her Instagram.

Phindile celebrated her husband's birthday with an Insta post

The Imbewu actress tributed her husband with a sweet message alongside the pic, leaving Mzansi raving.

The picture was captioned:

“I wanted to get you something truly amazing and inspiring for your birthday and then I remembered that you already have me. Happy Birthday, HusBae @armandouss I love you so much.”

Fans commented on the star's post

The sweet message appears to have made quite an impression on followers, who commented on the post.

@simzngema commented:

“Happy birthday big bro.”

@dawnthandeka_king commented:

“Happy birthday sbali wethu.”

@tha.simelane commented:

“Happy birthday sbali ngimuthandani.”

@goldivah1 said:

"Happy birthday sbali, aw bakith"

@londiwengubo101 said:

"What more could he ask for velehappy birthday ku sbari... Hope uyaz unenhlanhla engakanani..."

@dr_mfundo_nkosi said:

"Waze warojwa Umnuzane wekhaya emini kwa bha . Happy birthday to him and may he be blessed with more years."

@mrs_pearlsss said:

"Anisebahle nje. Happy birthday to your hubby."

@orah.kele said:

"Happiest birthday to your Husbeee❤️❤️"

@gugulethumzobe said:

"Happy birthday ku sbari wethu."

'Imbewu's Phindile Gwala Ordered to Pay Outstanding R100k Bill, Mzansi Weighs in: “Beauty Does Not Pay Bills”

Briefly News reported on Phindile being ordered to pay an outstanding bill.

Imbewu: The Seed star Phindile Gwala is in trouble with the law. The actress has been ordered by the court of law to pay an outstanding bill of R100 000.

The stunner was dragged to court last December after she failed to settle the bill. Bramley Mews Body Corporate approached the Johannesburg High Court when Phindile Gwala continued using electricity without paying for it.

