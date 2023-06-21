Stephanie Ndlovu answered the question about the age difference between her and Hungani Ndlovu in a sweet birthday tribute to him

The media personality celebrated her husband's trip around the sun with a heartwarming post on her Instagram page

The lovely couple's followers also took to the post's comments section to celebrate the popular actor

Hungani Ndlovu recently celebrated his 29th birthday. The Ndlovus Uncut star was showered with love from his fans and family on the day.

Stephanie Ndlovu has penned an emotional message for her husband Hungani Ndlovu. Image: @miss_sandows

Stephanie Ndlovu pens sweet message for Hungani Ndlovu on his birthday

According to TimesLIVE, the Skeem Saam actor's lovely wife Stephanie Ndlovu poured her heart out to her husband.

The media personality expressed gratitude for her husband and said she loves creating beautiful memories with him. She wrote:

"Today is an extremely special day, it’s not only your birthday but your last year in your 20s (thank goodness- it’s about time).

"I am so grateful to be doing life with you. I thank God for you, for the amazing life partner you are. Here’s to you my love - we celebrate you today for the absolute gem you are. We love you, Dada."

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu's followers celebrate star's birthday with touching tributes

Social media users took to Stephanie's timeline to help her celebrate her man's new age. Many wished the celebrated South African actor well on his special day.

@mvelase_rain said:

"So my husband is also younger than me lol and when he got to 30th I was like it's about time Happy birthday Mr."

@sherie.k2018 wrote:

"Happy Birthday from Zimbabwe!!"

@ayanda.aaaaa added:

"My favourite human"

@rhodapurple noted:

"Happy birthday baba ka Rhu ✨"

@kimstone4real said:

"Happiest Birthday Hungani… God bless beloved…."

