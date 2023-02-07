Mome Mahlangu has taken to her social media page to mark her husband Toll Azz Mo's birthday

She said she was grateful that they stood together through the trials and tribulations

Mome also added that this will be the first time that her husband will be celebrating his birthday in two years

Mome Mahlangu didn't miss the chance to celebrate her man Toll Azz Mo on his birthday.

Mome Mahlangu has penned a sweet message to celebrate Toll Azz Mo's birthday. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

The proud wife headed to her Instagram page to pen a heartwarming post showering her man with love.

Mome Mahlangu celebrates Toll Azz Mo's birthday

After going through a lot and emerging victorious, Toll Azz Mo and Mome Mahlangu have reason to celebrate. According to ZAlebs, Mome Mahlangu made sure her man felt special with a cute picture and a lengthy caption. She wrote:

"Happy 25th birthday to the love of my life @tolassmothegamer we have come full circle, some days I wish we could live in a completely new world just to say we experience loving In a different planet not knowing we will be Makgwedi & Kganyapanya Mahabahleka in the spiritual world, I chose this picture from 2 years ago it reminds me of how we loved even when we went through the most painful time and spiritual transition in each other’s presence."

Fans celebrate Toll Azz Mo's birthday

Social media users didn't miss the chance to celebrate their favourite star. Many marked the day with sweet messages.

@sthemb wrote:

"❤️❤️ happy birthday to Tolass wishing him and his family prosperity and peace in his life ❤️."

@reitujumbi commented:

"You guys age backwards happy birthday to shugadibing."

@asiphe_bebeza added:

"I was watching your live in the morning, you guys are such a fun loving family…the way I was laughing Keep it like that always."

@paballo.mokgatlhe said:

"Happy birthday to Mo wa Mome❤️May he see many more years to come, May God continue to bless your union, To healing and more love."

Source: Briefly News