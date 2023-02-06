Grammy winner Black Coffee had a fangirling moment when he met singer Simmy for the first time

The video was captured by former Metro FM host DJ Sbu, who raved about the South African stars

Reacting to the cute meeting, Mzansi peeps couldn't keep calm as their favourite vocalist and DJ breathed the same air

Black Coffee was captured on video saying Simmy is his favourite artist.

Black Coffee and Simmy met for the first time. The Grammy award-winner praised the singer's amazing artistry. Image: @realblackcoffe and @simmymusicsa

Source: Instagram

The short clip was shot by DJ Sbu. Among the praises Coffee sang about Simmy's artistry, he said it was an honour to finally meet the Umahlalela hitmaker for the first time.

“I just met her for the first time. I've been hearing her music, I'm a big fan. I went to see her perform in Durban on December 25 ... there's a friend of mine in Germany who is a big fan,” Black Coffee said as reported by ZAlebs.

Taking to Instagram, the former Metro FM DJ raved about capturing the video, saying:

"@simmymusicsa & @realblackcoffee meet for the first time, while @sunelmusician quietly hides himself in a little corner like he ain't nobody I love you guys, thank you"

See reactions below:

@wandzzy said:

"I love the way you show your people love Sbuda. You sound very warm and welcoming. Kudos"

@hnzali shared:

"Sun el is so humble yhoo"

@mmane_tebogo posted:

"A blessed man blesses others Thank you Sbu."

@menzishekzinbm replied:

"That is why I love Sunel. He is humbled but a beast Shoutout to Coffee and the beautiful Simmy❤️"

@mrs.busuku commented:

"I just know the aura in this room is magical "

@chagacol also said:

"You are just real bro "

@thando_dlamini08 reacted:

"You're the bestSo sweet All my faves"

@zacasanele added:

"Greatness in one room "

Black Coffee gets Mzansi excited after announcing he's ready to be on Podcast & Chill

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Social media users were bracing themselves for the episode of the year on MacG's controversial show, Podcast and Chill.

The show always charts Twitter trends as fans share thoughts on the popular guests who have been on the show. Notable people who have been guests on the controversial podcast include Julius Malema, Jub Jub, Sizwe Dhlomo, Eva Modika and Anele Mdoda.

Grammy award-winning Mzansi star DJ Black Coffee had his followers jumping with joy after announcing that he was ready to be on the show.

Source: Briefly News