DJ Black Coffee found himself trending on Twitter after announcing that is ready to be a guest on the popular show, Podcast and Chill

Fans said the internationally acclaimed South African producer has a lot to share especially after the recent Enhle Mbali drama

Reacting to the news, peeps predicted that this will be one of the most watched episodes of MacG's show

Social media users are bracing themselves for the episode of the year on MacG's controversial show, Podcast and Chill.

Black Coffee has announced that he is ready to have an interview on Podcast and chill. Image: @solphenduka, @macgunleashed and Getty Images.

The show always charts Twitter trends as fans share thoughts on the popular guests who have been on the show. Notable people who have been guests on the controversial podcast include Julius Malema, Jub Jub, Sizwe Dhlomo, Eva Modika and Anele Mdoda.

DJ Black Coffee announces that he is ready to be the next guest

Grammy award-winning Mzansi star DJ Black Coffee recently had his followers jumping with joy after announcing that he is ready to be on the show.

Black Coffee shot to the top of the SA Twitter trends soon after making the announcement on his social media pages. He wrote:

"Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed."

Sol Phenduka and MacG respond to Black Coffee's post

The Podcast and Chill hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG responded to Black Coffee's request. Sol seemingly confirmed that the Grammy award-winning DJ will be on the show by sharing a screenshot of their call on his Twitter page.

Chillers can't wait for the show

South Africans are already predicting that this is going to be one of the most viewed episodes in the podcast's history. Some fans said they want to know more about Black Coffee's life story while others are itching to know more about the Enhle Mbali drama.

@DjCoachrsa said:

"This is going to be the most watched episode, and not because of people but cause imma watch it 3 million time, kenale Data mos."

@TesssBlog commented:

"And then we wait if he goes to Podcast and chill we don’t mind those small boys anymore now we wait for @Trevornoah."

