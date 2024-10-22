Khayoine Pakeni’s (2) body was found in a field in Extension 15, less than two weeks after he went missing

Pakeni was wrapped in a blanket, with his clothes lying next to him in the field, police confirmed

South Africans are scared that a serial killer is on the loose in the area, and no one is doing anything

Khayone Pakeni is the second toddler to be murdered in eMbalenhle in the past few months, and South Africans want someone to be brought to book for the crimes. Image: @Lissah97 (X)/ Darren Stewart.

A second toddler has been murdered in eMbalenhle within the space of a few months.

Khayone Pakeni’s (2) body was found in a veld in Ext 15, two weeks after his mother reported him missing.

His tragic death has sparked concerns about a potential serial killer in the area, with social media users demanding answers.

Khayone’s body discovered in veld

SAPS confirmed that Khayone’s body was found after the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit received a call from members of the community.

The team then found the toddler’s body wrapped in a blanket, according to Mpumalanga spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The team found the remains of the child wrapped in a blanket, and the clothes matched what the missing child was wearing at the time of his disappearance,” Mdhluli said.

Khayone becomes second toddler murdered

The murder of the two-year-old comes seven months after the death of Thingo Mahlangu.

Thingo (4) disappeared from his family’s yard in April and was missing for a few weeks before his body was found in a nearby veld.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to his murder.

SAPS urge the public to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the person or persons responsible for the crime.

SAPS can be contacted via the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or via the MYSAPSAPP.

Social media users worried about serial killer

South Africans are calling for answers after the death of the second toddler, with some saying that there was a serial killer on the loose.

Xolane Nkosinathi said:

“This is the second time within four months, and what hurts most is that they target toddlers.”

Zinhle Mamakhe Mathumbu added:

“There is a serial killer in Emba, and the cops are just not taking this into serious consideration until one of their own goes missing🙄.”

Magda Jacobs said:

“So many toddlers being killed in Emba. There is a person, a sick one, doing this. When are the police going to realise that this isn’t just another killing? They are going to kill again. Wake up and do your jobs😢😢.”

Nicolette van Zyl said:

“A very sick human wandering the earth, doing this to innocent children. Karma will follow and find you. Condolences to the family of this beautiful little one.”

Bernadet Van Aardt added:

“RIP, sweet angel. Condolences to the mother. May this evil person be caught and brought to justice.”

Siblings pass away in eMbalenhle

In another tragic story from the area, two eMbalenhle toddlers passed away after eating instant noodles.

The toddlers were rushed to a local clinic but passed away before medical assistance could be rendered to them.

eMbalenhle police have since opened inquest dockets and are awaiting autopsy results, Briefly News reported.

