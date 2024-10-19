KwaZulu-Natal SAPS arrested five men who are suspected to be involved in territorial feuds in the province

The men were found in possession of a rifle and clothing belonging to the South African National Defence Force

South Africans have expressed concern as to how criminals had access to weapons belonging to the SANDF

The arrest of five men in KwaZulu-Natal has raised questions among citizens.

The men, suspected to be involved in territorial feuds in the province, were arrested in Nongoma on the afternoon of 18 October.

They were arrested in connection with feuds between KwaMusi and Onyango villages, which have resulted in numerous murders in the area.

Suspects found with SANDF weapon

At the time of their arrest, the men were found in possession of an R1 assault rifle, an AK 47 assault rifle, two shotguns, and ammunition for various firearms.

They were also found with pieces of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniforms. Police have confirmed that the R1 rifle belongs to the SANDF but was never reported stolen.

18-year-old arrested among suspects

The five men are now expected to appear in the Nongoma Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 October. The oldest is only 38, while the youngest is 18.

The arrest of the 18-year-old has also sparked concern among citizens who question why a youngster was involved in violent crimes. People also questioned how the men had access to SANDF equipment.

Thom Blackson said:

“South Africa is exactly like Mexico. Guns everywhere.🤔🤔🤔And that small boy, aged 18, born in the year 2007. Where did he get a G3 rifle?

Siphiwe GTI_offical Maskandi asked:

“My question is, how come these culprits have these types of guns because it’s only police and SANDF that have them? That leaves the answer that it's police and SANDF that sell these guns to the criminals.”

Oscar Vusi Zulu added:

“What's going on with the 18-year-old boys these days? It's becoming a norm and disturbing. No man. Seems like Bheki Cele was the problem. He was full of talking but zero action. Good work men and women in blue❤️ ❤️ ❤️keep up the good work.”

Stephanie Dutton said:

“SAPS, tell us where these individuals get these weapons?”

Pheks Lehipi Punchline Lyrist added:

“Imagine an 18-year-old with an AK47 and R1 assault rifle🤦🏾‍♂️.”

@Cannavaro08 said:

“Where and how did they get a R1 assault rifle😳?”

SAPS to increase presence in KZN

