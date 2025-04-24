Fist Fights Break Out at MKP Meeting Amid Claims of Bribery Against Shivambu

A meeting held by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) descended into chaos in Pietermaritzburg last night

The fight began after some members were accused of accepting money to turn against the party's Secretary General

Secretary General Floyd Shivhambu has faced numerous challenges since joining the MKP, with some members refusing to work with him

A meeting of uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) members ended with fist swings and chairs being thrown. The meeting, held in Pietermaritzburg on 23 April 2025, ended in chaos after some members were accused of receiving money to turn against its Secretary General, Floyd Shivhambu.

Fists and chairs were thrown at a chaotic MKP meeting in Pietermaritzburg after accusations of bribery. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Getty Images

What happened at the MKP meeting?

It is alleged that a party member sent a voice note claiming money was received to turn some female members of the party against Secretary General Floyd Shivhambu. The meeting ended in a violent altercation with members punching and throwing chairs at each other.

A 57-second video circulating on social media captured the chaos. In the video, shared by @ScrollaAfrica, party members, some wearing MKP regalia, are seen arguing with each other.

The situation escalated, and members began punching each other and throwing chairs. In the background, someone calls for security to de-escalate the chaos

Watch the video below:

Where did all the drama start?

Since the appointment of Floyd Shivambu to Secretary General of the MKP, the party has been divided. Some members support Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president and party founder Jacob Zuma, while others support Shivambu.

Things escalated when Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla threw shade at Floyd Shivambu. She later apologised, but her brother Edward Zuma reignited the fire, calling Shivhambu a “rascal” in a WhatsApp message. He claimed Shivhambu was doing the bidding of ANC bigwigs like Gwede Mantashe and Dr Zweli Mkhize to undermine the MKP.

A chaotic MKP meeting in Pietermaritzburg ended in violence after accusations of bribery. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

What you need to know about the MKP

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has launched a two-day march to challenge the outcome of the 2024 elections. According to the party’s Gauteng spokesperson, Abel Tau, the Democratic Alliance received more votes than it should have.

The MK Party, now the official opposition, has distanced itself from its secretary-general Floyd Shivambu’s visit to Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri. Shivambu spent Good Friday (18 April 2025) in Malawi, where he praised Bushiri for creating economic opportunities.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) is gearing up for a peaceful protest against the recent VAT hike. Jacob Zuma’s movement is also engaging with other members of the Progressive Caucus to organise a possible joint shutdown.

Two MK Party members were shot and killed after a fight allegedly broke out between them and ANC members. According to the SAPS, the altercation turned deadly, one person died at the scene, and the other succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Mary Phadi, who served as the MK Party’s convenor in Mpumalanga, was initially fired and replaced by Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The leadership battle took a turn when Phadi was reinstated following a court ruling.

MK Party denies reports of infighting

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has denied claims of a physical altercation between two of its senior leaders.

Reports alleged that tensions boiled over between Chief Whip Mzwanele Manyi and Party Leader Dr John Hlophe, but the party insists no such incident took place.

