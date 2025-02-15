The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has denied that there was an altercation between two senior leaders

Reports alleged that things got physical between Chief Whip, Mzwanele Manyi and Party Leader, Dr John Hlophe

South Africans don't believe the party's statement, saying that there must be some truth to it

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has vehemently denied allegations of a dispute between Chief Whip, Mzwanele Manyi and Party Leader, Dr John Hlophe.

In a public press release, MK Party National Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, described the rumours as a deliberate spread of misinformation. This comes after some news outlets, including the SABC and News24, reported an alleged altercation between the two senior party members.

The reported tension between the pair isn't the only issue within the party lately. The animosity between Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Floyd Shivambu boiled over when the former launched a verbal attack on the Secretary-General on X.

MK Party denies 'fake claims'

In its official press release, the party said the altercation between the two leaders was outright fabricated.

News24 previously alleged that Hlope angrily confronted Manyi about the speech he was asked to deliver at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate. It was reported that Jacob Zuma was unhappy with the speech, with Hlope stating that it was Manyi who presented him with it, saying it had the party president's blessing.

"We categorically state that these allegations are entirely baseless. It is disingenuous to characterise internal party discussions as a “fight,” let alone a physical confrontation," Ndhlela stated in the press release.

MK Party remains united

The party added that it remained united and steadfast in its mission to serve the people of South Africa.

This is despite what it called attempts to drive a wedge amongst the leadership by those who "fear the power of the Mk Party".

South Africans sceptical about MKP's statement

Despite its best attempts to deny the reports of an altercation, social media users remained sceptical.

@MelanieWebbSA asked:

“So Hlophe’s SONA debate speech was genuine then and not sabotage? Okay🥴.”

@malalaveve stated:

“Where there's smoke, there's fire. When the issue of Floyd and Duduzile broke the internet, you dismissed it only to find it was true. There are internal squabbles in the MK.”

@Cphesihle24 said:

“Wee, you can never dispel something that is not there 😅.”

@PhephelaMakgoke added:

“Fair enough, but you are not saying what happened between Hlophe and Manyi. Dispute the allegations and provide an accurate scenario.”

@MMutsonga said:

“The fact that this statement is released at midnight says a lot🤔.”

@Dashing_Dior stated:

“Lol, the more you deny it, the truer it seems. We can put two and two together 🤭.”

Zuma praised during SONA debate speech

Briefly News reported that Dr Hlope earned criticism after describing Zuma as the country's most successful president.

The MKP's Parliamentary leader made the comments in his speech at the State of the Nation Address debate on 11 February.

South Africans roasted him for the comments, joking that Zuma was only successful at looting, corruption, and state capture.

