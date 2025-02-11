uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Dr John Hlope said Jacob Zuma was the country's most successful president

The party's Parliamentary leader claimed that Zuma didn't lie during his tenure as the country's president

South Africans joked that Zuma was only successful at looting, corruption, and state capture

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr John Hlope claimed that Jacob Zuma was South Africa’s most successful president, but South Africans don't agree. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Dr John Hlope has left social media users dumbfounded with his latest claim in Parliament.

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on 11 February 2025, Dr Hlope claimed that it was a fact that Jacob Zuma was the most successful president the country has ever had.

The SONA debate was meant to focus on aspects of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech, but Hlope argued that it was pointless to debate that, because Ramaphosa never lived up to any commitments he made.

Jacob Zuma's tenure as president has been described as a huge success by Dr John Hlope.Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Dr Hlope praises Zuma’s leadership

While stating that the Government of National Unity (GNU) was directionless and didn’t have a common vision, Dr Hlope then focused his speech on what Zuma did for the country instead.

"President Zuma’s nine years as head of state and president of our country was not just nine wasted years. It was nine years of progress, defined by increasing life expectancy, access to education and massive infrastructural progress," he said.

The MK Party’s Parliamentary leader also claimed that Zuma never lied during his tenure as president.

South Africans say Dr Hlope is delusional

His claims drew hilarious reactions from social media users who said the only thing Zuma was successful in was corruption.

Lwandile Norolela said:

“He succeeded in giving our country away to the Guptas. He succeeded in getting our country downgraded to junk status. He succeeded in having his home renovated at the cost of R246 million. He succeeded indeed.”

Ingrid Hammond Wyngaard stated:

“They are right. The most successful in corruption, theft and state capture.”

Patrick Loker added:

“Most successful at looting state money to give to his family and friends. Different standards for different folks.”

Wouter Coetzer laughed:

“This statement can be the joke of the coming millennium.”

Ruan Muller said:

“The MK party are just as delusional as their leader🤣.”

Lawrence Bailie stated:

“The most primitive, corrupt, lying, thieving criminal that this country has ever seen. Stop being delusional.”

Kyle Van Heerden added:

“Wow. Just when you thought you've heard it all and nothing can surprise you, then boom.”

Magda van Rooyen stated:

“Delusional.”

MK Party criticises Ramaphosa's leadership

Briefly News reported that the MK Party previously criticised President Ramaphosa for the way he ran the country in 2024.

On 1 January 2025, the party described Ramaphosa's leadership in 2024 as a year of broken promises and betrayal.

South Africans on social media said the party's comments were like the pot calling the kettle black, adding that Zuma wasn't better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News