Kudakwashe Mpofu secured a top position at the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) allegedly using fake documents

The Zimbabwean national became the Chief Financial Officer of the State-Owned Company using a fake permanent residence permit

South Africans are convinced that Mpofu's case is not unique and wants authorities to find other cases of people using fake documents

Zimbabwean national Kudakwashe Mpofu secures a top job using fake documents. Image: @SAPoliceService

NORTH WEST - South Africans are not surprised that foreign national secured a fancy job in the country using fake documents.

Kudakwashe Mpofu, a 33-year-old from Zimbabwe secured a top position at the North West Development Corporation (NWDC) allegedly using a fraudulent permanent residence permit. The NWDC is a State-Owned Company that was established to help facilitate job creation for residents of the province.

Mpofu denied bail by Mmabatho Magistrate Court

Mpofu was arrested on 28 January 2025, facing a charge of fraud. He has since appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate Court, with his case postponed to 19 March for trial.

He will then appear before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Mmabatho. He has been denied bail.

Mpofu rose through the ranks at NWDC

The Zimbabwean national applied for a post as Asset Manager at the NWDC, submitting a fraudulent permanent residence permit as part of him documents.

“The accused was hired as an asset manager and later became acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shortly after that, he was appointed on a permanent basis as the CFO,” Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said.

South Africans not surprised by Mpofu’s deceit

Social media users weighed in on the news, with many saying that this wasn’t an isolated case.

Anthony Chabalala said:

“Follow how and who appointed him. They've been defrauding papers for ages now, pretending to be educated and hardworking. There's many of them.”

James Ellis asked:

“Pathetic on the vetting process. How could they have missed it?

Qocwa Jojo stated:

“There must be more especially in that parliament and in the State-Owned Enterprises.”

Sandile Glen said:

“I'm not shocked some their getting huge tenders with fraudulent documents.”

Pitar Efaloa added:

“Check their driver’s license also. A lot of them are fake.”

Ina Mentz said:

“There are many more playing these tricks and earning millions. Sniff them out, please.”

