The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Vuyani Pambo questioned what Thembi Simelane was drinking

Simelane had a go at numerous members of Parliament at the State of Nation Address (SONA) debate

South Africans agreed with Pambo, claiming that Simelane appeared to be under the influence of something

Vuyani Pambo questioned what Thembi Simelane was drinking during the SONA debate, something South Africans also wanted to know. Image: Brenton Geach/ @SbusisoMhlanga0 (X)

WESTERN CAPE – Thembi Simelane’s speech at the State of Nation Address (SONA) debate has got social media buzzing.

The Minister of Human Settlements used her allotted time at the platform to take aim at numerous members of Parliament, in what many felt was a very heated approach.

Simelane’s approach also rubbed some the wrong way, with one EFF member even rising on a point of order about it.

Vuyani Pambo unhappy with Simelane’s attitude

During her time at the podium Simelane targeted the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Hildegard Boshoff, ActionSA’s Athol Trollip and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Julius Malema for some of their earlier comments.

She was about to focus on the DA solely when the EFF’s Vuyani Pambo rose on a point of order. The head of the EFF presidency left many in stitches when he seemed to suggest that Simelane was under the influence of something.

“Deputy Speaker, this person is speaking like she’s in a coffee shop. We are not in a coffee shop here. Whatever she drank, she can’t bring it here. I can smell it from here, please,” he said.

“We are not in a shebeen here, please man,” he exclaimed.

The coffee shop jibe was in reference to the minister’s store that she bought in Sandton from a loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company linked to the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.

The EFF previously called on her to resign from her former post as Justice Minister over her links to the VBS scandal. Simelane hit back later in her speech, addressing the coffee shop in question.

"Yes, I had a coffee shop because, at the time, Ramaphosa had no financial scheme. I will now apply for it and ngiphinde (reinstate the business)," she said.

South Africans also questioned whether Thembi Simelane was drunk during the SONA debate. Image: Brenton Geach

South Africans disappointed with Simelane’s conduct

The minister’s conduct at the podium raised a lot of eyebrows, with many social media users stating that she did look like she was under the influence.

@OdwaNtlabati2 said:

“You really sounded and looked drunk during that presentation. Do better next time VBS beneficiary.”

@JustXavierB added:

“Vuyani Pambo accusing the minister of being drunk? 👀👀👀At some point we must investigate if Parliament serves alcohol, and if so, why?”

@TheeOnlyMenace stated:

Not Thembi Simelane sounding like a drunk aunt at the SONA debate. Ramaphosa was so embarrassed with cringe written all over his face.”

@KabeloKN_MP said:

“Thembi Simelane shouting at the top of her lungs. If I were her, I'd save my voice for my VBS defence at trial. EFF’s Pambo says he can smell what she's drinking. I'm not saying he's right but...”

@gaba_ye said:

“Somebody had to tell her. She sounded like a shebeen queen.”

@matsietsimotho1 said:

“She does look buzzed and different.”

@Acolitus asked:

“Why is she shouting with a witch voice?”

@nicholasp2105 said:

“What is she selling in the coffee? Brandy? Yerrr that scratchy voice.”

Simelane threatens to sue journalists

