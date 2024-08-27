The Economic Freedom Fighters demanded that the Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane, step down from her position

This was after it was revealed that she received a loan from VBS Mutual Bank through another company to buy a coffee shop

The EFF roasted her and said her reason that she paid the loan back was a flimsy attempt to cover up her conflict of interest

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters have called for the Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane to step down after it was revealed that she benefitted financially from the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

EFF wants Thembi Simelane to resign

The party posted a statement on its X account @EFFSouthAfrica. The statement comes after Simelane was revealed to have received a R575,600 loan from VBS Mutual Bank through Gundo Wealth Solutions. She used the money to purchase a coffee shop and claims to have paid it back.

The party blasted her. It said that Simelane was entrusted with safeguarding public funds and chose instead to engage in corrupt dealings.

"Minister Simelane's attempts to dismiss her actions as a legitimate commercial transaction are nothing but a flimsy cover-up. Her failure to adequately address the conflict of interest, her role in facilitating these illegal investments, and her subsequent attempts to downplay her involvement are indicative of someone who cannot be trusted with the responsibility of overseeing justice in our nation," it said.

View the complete statement here:

Netizens point fingers at EFF

South Africans turned their attention to party leader Julius Malema. They demanded to know when he would pay back the money VBS's former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, claimed he donated to the party in an explosive affidavit.

Tibla asked:

"How far are you with determining if the R5 million received by the party was a donation or not?"

SAChangeMaker asked:

"Isn't this rich coming from the EFF? There are also allegations of Malema's involvement in the VBS looting."

Lethabo said:

"She looted VBS with EFF leaders."

Akani Nwanati said:

"Look who's complaining about VBS looting."

John Sauer asked:

"Did her looting leave less for you to loot?"

Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter was released on parole in April

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the VBS Bank's former CFO, Phillip Truter, has been released on parole.

Truter, sentenced to 10 years in prison, served half of the sentence as three years were suspended.

